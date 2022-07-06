Afternoon brief: PM Modi wishes Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi wishes Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday and said people are praying for the long life and good health of the Tibetan spiritual leader. Read more

Maharashtra: Afghan refugee ‘Sufi Baba’ shot dead; one person detained

Nashik police on Wednesday detained one person in connection to the murder of Khwaja Sayyad Chishti (35), an Afghan refugee who was popularly known as ‘Sufi Baba’, officials said. Read more

VIDEO | Flash floods, cloudburst in Himachal's Kullu, 4 feared dead: 5 points

Himachal Pradesh, which has been witnessing incessant rainfall since Tuesday night, was hit with flash floods in the Manikaran valley in the Kullu district on Wednesday. Read more

India, China funnel $24 billion to Putin in buying oil, gas, coal: Report

Russia has pocketed $24 billion from selling energy to China and India in just three months following its invasion of Ukraine, showing how higher global prices are limiting efforts by the US and Europe to punish President Vladimir Putin. Read more

Swiggy offers reward for info on their ‘accidental brand ambassador’… the delivery man on horse

A video of a delivery man carrying a Swiggy bag recently went crazy viral because of the man’s choice of vehicle. The clip shows how the man selected a horse and rode around in a Mumbai road. Read more

'Wanted India to give 450-plus target, to see what we can do’: England captain Ben Stokes after record win in Edgbaston

Four back-to-back 250-plus runchases - the first team to do so in the history of Test cricket, the highest successful runchase in England's cricket, 160 runs at 10 runs per over in the final session of a match to win the Test. Read more

Kim Kardashian trolled for her all-green outfit during Paris Fashion Week: 'Kim has no style. It was always Kanye'

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular celebrities in the world for many reasons, including her daring yet stunning fashion choices. Read more

Koffee With Karan: Top 5 biggest burns of the series so far, delivered by Deepika Padukone, Emraan Hashmi and more

Karan Johar will soon be back with the seventh season of his popular talk show Koffee With Karan. The Koffee With Karan couch has been the birthplace of many big Bollywood controversies, with celebrities sometimes making the snarkiest comments about their contemporaries. Read more

