Afternoon brief: PM Modi's message to Team India for WC final; India sends 2nd batch of aid to Gaza, and all latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to the Indian Men's Cricket team ahead of the much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final match with Australia. “All the best Team India! 140 crore Indians are cheering for you. May you shine bright, play well and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. India will take on Australia today at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad at 2 pm today. Dig deeper

India on Sunday sent the second batch of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip amid the escalating war between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists, external affairs minister S Jaishankar announced the development on X, formerly known as Twitter. We continue to deliver humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine. Second @IAF_MCC C17 aircraft carrying 32 tonnes of aid departs for the El-Arish Airport in Egypt," he said. The El-Arish airport is nearly 45km away from the Rafah crossing on Egypt’s border with Gaza. Dig deeper

Among thousands of spectators of the ICC World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, there will be a host of celebrities attending the event. Deepika Padukone, father Prakash Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, and Daggubati Venkatesh have flown to Ahmedabad for the match. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan shared a touching message for Team India from the sets of his quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. Dig deeper

Cardiac deaths due to sudden heart attacks are becoming common in youngsters. In yet another such shocking demise to the nation, a 37-year-old Air India pilot Captain Himanil Kumar succumbed to a sudden cardiac arrest at the airline's Gurgaon office on Thursday. The unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the hidden dangers that cardiovascular issues can pose, even among individuals who appear to be in the prime of health. According to experts, it is important for high-risk individuals to undergo screening and maintain their heart health with a set of lifestyle measures. Dig deeper

As cricket fans are highly anticipating the World Cup final today between India and Australia, there could be a possible scenario of the match ending in a tie like 2019 between England and New Zealand. England, however, were declared the winners by the boundary count rule - they had hit 22 boundaries in the match compared to New Zealand's 17. What if destiny played its part and the India vs Australia final in Ahmedabad also went a similar route? What if it's a tie? Dig deeper

