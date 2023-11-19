ICC World Cup final: Prayers across country as fans cheer for India ahead of Australia clash. Watch

Ahead of the much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, thousands of excited fans across the country offered prayers at religious places as they cheered for team India's victory. Dressed in blue, several people held placards of the Indian cricket team players, chanted slogans, and waved the Indian flag. ICC World Cup final: Prayers across country as fans cheer for India

India will take on Australia today at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium at 2 pm today.

Fans offer prayers across the country:

In Maharashtra's Pune, fans performed a special aarti at Shree Siddhivinayak temple for team India's victory. In a video shared by news agency ANI, people can be seen holding placards of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar.

Special prayers were offered at Scindia Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi for India's victory where fans waved the Indian flag and held placards of the cricket team players.

Holding photos of the Indian players, a group of people offered prayers at the Madurai Ganesha temple in Tamil Nadu.

A ‘Bhasma aarti’ was performed in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain Mahakal temple on Sunday morning for India's victory in the ICC World Cup final against Australia. A priest at the temple Mahesh Sharma said, “Today, we have offered prayers for the World Cup final match against Australia. We want India to become a Vishwaguru in every field, including the field of sports. We hope that India wins the final match today,” as quoted by ANI.

Fans offer prayers at Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, a group of children from Kolkata can be seen cheering for India in a video posted by PTI. The children, dressed in the cricket attire, chanted slogans like ‘Jeetega, Jeetega, India Jeetega’ (India will win).

Fans in Maharashtra's Nagpur played the traditional ‘dhol’ as they cheered for team India.

Hundreds of excited fans have already gathered outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the World Cup final match. The match is seen as a repeat of the 2003 World Cup final in which Australia had won in a lopsided contest.