PM Modi's message to Team India for World Cup Final vs Australia: ‘May you shine bright…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to the Indian Men's Cricket team ahead of the summit clash against Australia in the much-awaited 2023 ODI World Cup Final, saying 140 crore Indians are cheering for them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

In a social media post on X, PM Modi said, "All the best Team India!"

"140 crore Indians are cheering for you. May you shine bright, play well and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship."

Wishes have been pouring in for Team India from political leaders, celebrities and citizens from all over the country for the highly-anticipated World Cup final match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Cricket fans have started flocking to temples to pray for Team India's victory against the Aussies in the ultimate title clash.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi sent her best wishes to the Indian team and said the sport has always united the country beyond gender, region, language, religion and class.

"Dear Team India, I would like to first begin by congratulating you for your incredible performance and excellent teamwork during this World Cup. You have consistently brought glory to the country and given us all reasons to be collectively joyous and proud," she said in a video message.

"And now as you get ready for the finals this year, the entire country is rooting for you. I send you my best wishes. You have what it takes to be world champions. Good luck team India. Jai Hind," the chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party said.

