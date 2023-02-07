Afternoon brief: Quake-hit Turkey thanks ‘dost’ India for funds within 24 hours, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Earthquake-hit Turkey thanks ‘dost’ India for providing funds within 24 hours

Terming India as "Dost" for its generosity for providing funds to the country after three devastating earthquakes struck Turkey in 24 hours, Ambassador of Turkey to India Firat Sunel thanked New Delhi saying, “a friend in need is a friend indeed.” Read more

Setback for Rana Ayyub as SC dismisses plea against summons by Ghaziabad court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by journalist Rana Ayyub challenging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case being proceeded against her before a Ghaziabad court. Read more

'Shami was having mutton rice. Shastri said 'Bloody hell; will you satiate your hunger here itself or...'': Ex-IND coach

India's 2018 Test series in South Africa was seen as the beginning of captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri's endeavours to ensure that the team's image as poor travellers in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries is changed. Read more

WhatsApp to allow sharing up to 100 media files at once, says report

WhatsApp is reportedly developing an ability to allow people to share as many as 100 media items in one go. Read more

Google India, Zomato have a 'safe-tea’ recipe to make you aware of cyber threats. Watch

Nearly every day, people use new kinds of technology in their lives. Now that most of our everyday activities are digital, it is crucial to be aware of the threats related to cyber security. Read more

Karan Johar shares glimpse of 'best ever' party he threw for his twins Yash and Roohi in emotional birthday post. Watch

On February 7, Karan Johar's twins Roohi Johar and Yash Johar turned a year older, and on this occasion, the filmmaker took to Instagram Reels to share a recap of their recent birthday party. Read more

Leukaemia signs and symptoms: How to detect, treat the aggressive blood cancer

Leukaemia that often starts in bone marrow is a type of cancer that destroys body's ability to make healthy blood cells. Read more

