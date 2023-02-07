Google India, Zomato have a 'safe-tea’ recipe to make you aware of cyber threats. Watch

Nearly every day, people use new kinds of technology in their lives. Now that most of our everyday activities are digital, it is crucial to be aware of the threats related to cyber security. So, to make people more informed, recently, Google India and Zomato joined hands to share a fun reel where they posted a recipe for creating strong passwords.

In the video, a person made a 'safe-tea' recipe to prepare a strong password. First, they added uppercase letters in a vessel, labeled as 'password.' Then they added lowercase letters, special characters, and numbers to complete the recipe. Once this process was complete, they finally did a two-step verification and served the 'safe-tea' hot!

In the post's caption, they wrote, "Now serving: A hot cup of cyber safe-tea."

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared one day ago. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed more than three lakh times and has also been liked by 24,000 people. Many also left comments on the post and thought that it was creative.

Here are some of the reactions:

An individual in the Instagram comments section said, "Treat your password like food. Never share it with anyone. " Another person wrote, "Coffee lovers in the chat - Password invalid." A third person wrote, "Kisne likha hai yeh script. Mujhe usse follow karna hai (Whoever wrote this script, I want to follow them.") A fourth person added, "What a creativi-tea."