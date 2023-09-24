Afternoon brief: Rain fury in Nagpur, PM Modi's ‘Chandrayaan-3 quiz' message; all the latest news

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday visited the flood-affected areas in Nagpur, where heavy rainfall had disrupted daily life and resulted in four casualties due to rain-related incidents. Fadnavis engaged with flood-affected families by visiting their homes in the vicinity of Ambazari Lake, the city's largest waterbody, which breached its boundaries on Saturday as a result of the heavy rains. In a meeting held late Saturday night, Fadnavis, along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who represents the local parliamentary constituency, reviewed the situation. Fadnavis announced compensation of ₹10,000 for families affected by the floods and for those with small roadside businesses damaged by heavy rains in Nagpur. Larger shops are eligible for compensation of up to ₹5 lakh. He also noted that floodwaters had entered about10,000 homes.

Four killed as torrential rain pounds Nagpur

During the 105th episode of his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged people, especially students, to take part in the ongoing Chandrayaan 3 MahaQuiz. He expressed his request for students to participate in this quiz, as it offers an opportunity to learn about the country's lunar mission. India made history on August 23 when the Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-3 executed a successful soft landing on the Moon's south pole. Following the landing, both the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, along with their onboard payloads, conducted a series of experiments within the 14 Earth days available (equivalent to one lunar day) before the Moon was shrouded in darkness and subjected to extreme cold. Dig deeper

Sukhee, a film centered on themes of friendship and post-marriage monotony starring Shilpa Shetty, has received a lukewarm response at the box office, despite positive reviews. According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com, the film collected ₹40 lakh on its second day, bringing its total to ₹70 lakh after two days of release. Sukhee initially opened in theaters at ₹30 lakh. The film's Saturday occupancy rate was reported at 16.38 per cent. Directed by Sonal Joshi, the movie features a cast including Shilpa Shetty, Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila, and Pavleen Gujral. The film explores themes of patriarchy and women's empowerment with a touch of comedy. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma, with Radhika Anand as the story writer and Paulomi Dutta as the screenwriter. Dig deeper

President Joe Biden appeared to have a momentary lapse while delivering a speech to the Congressional Black Caucus on Saturday night, September 23, where he referred to legendary rapper LL Cool J as "boy" instead of using his name. However, the president promptly corrected himself. It's worth noting that LL Cool J's birth name is James Todd Smith. During the CBC's 52nd Annual Legislative Conference, LL Cool J and MC Lyte were honored with the Phoenix Award at the annual awards dinner in Washington, D.C., in recognition of their significant contributions to music. “Two of the great artists of our time representing the groundbreaking legacy of hip hop in America, LL Jay Cool J, uhhh...,” Joe said, eliciting laughter from the audience. Dig deeper

The first images from the wedding celebrations of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been unveiled, creating quite a buzz among their fans. Snippets from their sangeet ceremony have flooded social media and are spreading rapidly. This charismatic couple, consisting of a politician and an actor, is all set to exchange vows on Sunday, September 24. Currently engrossed in their wedding festivities in Udaipur, the couple's enchanting ethnic sangeet ensembles have left us captivated. In these pictures, they exude radiance and joy in their magnificent traditional attire. While we anticipate their official photographs, there's plenty of fashion inspiration to draw from their sangeet appearances. Dig deeper

Following a decisive victory against Australia in the series opener in Mohali last Friday, led by KL Rahul in the absence of senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Team India is eager to secure the series win in the second match, which will be held at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. However, India will have to face Australia without the services of their star bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, who has been granted a break by the team management. According to a BCCI update issued on Sunday, a few hours before the second match, it was revealed that Bumrah did not accompany the Indian team to Indore. The statement stated that “he has gone to visit his family and has been given a short break by the team management.” Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

