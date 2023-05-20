Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Sameer Wankhede faces CBI interrogation today, day after SRK chat reveal; all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Sameer Wankhede faces CBI interrogation today, day after SRK chat reveal; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 20, 2023 12:51 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sameer Wankhede faces CBI interrogation today, day after SRK chat reveal

Former Mumbai zone head of the Narcotics Control Bureau Sameer Wankhede on Saturday reached the CBI office in Mumbai to face interrogation in the 25 crore alleged bribery case in connection with Aryan…read more.

Former Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede at the Bombay high court for a hearing on the Aryan Khan case in Mumbai on Friday.
'Selling lies': Dharmendra Pradhan attacks Kejriwal over his jibe at PM Modi

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "selling lies", following the AAP leader's jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the RBI's decision to…read more.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen vows peace and stability amid high tensions with China

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen vowed on Saturday to maintain the status quo of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait amid high tensions with China, which has stepped up military pressure on the…read more.

‘Dhoni can play for another 5 years under new captain’: MS' ex-teammate's bold call on CSK skipper's IPL plans

MS Dhoni is in the twilight of his career, and it is being anticipated by most that the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will be his final outing. While Dhoni himself has made no such revelations, but…read more.

Cannes 2023: How Sara Ali Khan's India-inspired bralette and saree-style skirt was draped by Dolly Jain. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan debuted at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The star walked the red carpet in two stunning looks custom-designed by master couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and draped by celebrity-favourite…read more.

Daughter shares dad’s WhatsApp story after she forgets to order fruits, Swiggy reacts

Have you ever come across those tweets that initially make you chuckle but then make you realise that they feel too relatable? This post shared by Twitter user @hajarkagalwa is one such example. In her tweet she…read more.

sara ali khan ms dhoni aryan khan arvind kejriwal + 2 more
