Afternoon brief: SC Collegium recommends elevation of 3 judges as chief justices, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SC Collegium recommends elevation of 3 judges as chief justices

The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday recommended the elevation of three high court judges as chief justices and transferred two chief justices and three judges. Read more

‘Global economy in eye of storm but…’: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das | Top quotes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday hiked the key lending rate – the repo rate – by 50 basis points to a 3-year-high of 5.9 per cent. Read more

H-1B visa stamping in US soon? Presidential commission approves move

Applying for visa stamp at a US Consulate or Embassy abroad for activation of H-1B status could soon be a thing of past after a presidential commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders unanimously approved a recommendation for the provision of stamping of H-1B visas inside the US. Read more

Ponniyin Selvan I movie review: Aishwarya Rai is a revelation in Mani Ratnam’s masterful adaptation of classic

There’s a reason why Mani Ratnam is called a master storyteller. In Ponniyin Selvan I, based on the eponymous novel by Kalki, the veteran filmmaker shows who’s the boss, and in what’s easily his most ambitious film ever, he passes with flying colors. Read more

Ponniyin Selvan I star Trisha Krishnan's sequin yellow saree is perfect for Durga Puja pandal hopping: See pics

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I hit the theatres on Friday and is predicted to break box-office records. The massive star cast of the film has been busy with the promotions of the historical epic for the past few weeks. Read more

Ravindra Jadeja sets the internet ablaze with viral post about Sanjay Manjrekar, Twitter shocked and confused

Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was famously interviewed by former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar during the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup. Read more

Reporter helps rescue woman stranded in floodwaters in Orlando. Watch

Hurricane Ian lashed the Florida coast unleashing floods and storms in different parts of the state. With the hurricane creating havoc, many people got stuck on waterlogged roads with their cars. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON