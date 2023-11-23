Afternoon brief: SC on considering review petition on same-sex marriage verdict; timeline for U'khand tunnel rescue ops

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to review a set of petitions on November 28, challenging its October 17 decision denying legal recognition to same-sex couples. In the earlier judgment, the court asserted that only Parliament and state legislatures have the authority to validate marital unions of same-sex couples. Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi urged Chief Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud to prioritize the review petition, ensuring it is considered by a panel of five judges on the designated date. The reconsideration of this decision holds significance for the legal status of same-sex relationships in India. Dig deeper

More on same-sex marriage verdict:

A window display at a wedding shop features figurines of the same sex paired together on a wedding cake.(AP/File Photo)

Rescuers in the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi, India, are making progress after overcoming an obstruction caused by a lattice girder. The US-made auger drilling machine had drilled 45 meters into the debris before encountering the obstacle at 8 pm. Technicians from Delhi were brought in to address the issue, successfully cutting and clearing the metal girder. The welding process is underway, and a 6-meter pipe will be fitted for further progress. With an estimated 14-15 hours required to penetrate the remaining 18 meters, the rescuers aim to reach trapped workers if no additional obstacles arise. Dig deeper

More on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse:

The Latest News

A burglar in China fell asleep during a robbery and was subsequently arrested. The would-be thief apparently dozed off mid-crime, providing law enforcement with an opportune moment to apprehend him. The unusual incident highlights the unexpected turn of events during the attempted burglary. Dig deeper

OpenAI researchers reportedly alerted the board about a breakthrough that had the potential to "threaten humanity." Following this warning, the CEO of OpenAI was fired just a day later. The details surrounding the breakthrough and the specific concerns raised by the researchers remain undisclosed, but the abrupt firing suggests a significant and urgent development within the organization. Dig deeper

India News

In the 'red diary' Mahadev app case, Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, has alleged a conspiracy by the BJP to win assembly elections. Gehlot claims that the BJP is involved in a conspiracy related to a 'red diary' and the Mahadev app, suggesting political motivations behind these developments. The specifics of the allegations and the details of the case would need to be explored for a more in-depth understanding of the situation. Dig deeper

In the aftermath of the Mahua Moitra row, there have been changes to the protocols for access to Digital Sansad (Parliament) in India. The specific details of these changes are not provided, but the adjustment in protocols suggests a response to the controversy involving Mahua Moitra, a Member of Parliament, and emphasizes a potential tightening of access procedures to the digital parliamentary platform. Dig deeper

Global Matter

During a virtual G20 summit, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau highlighted the importance of the "rule of law." The brief summary indicates Trudeau's emphasis on legal principles and governance within the global context during the summit discussions. Dig deeper

According to a study, there are 6.4 million illegal immigrants residing in the United States, with 725,000 of them being of Indian origin. The findings highlight the scale of undocumented immigration in the U.S., with a significant number coming from India. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The trailer for Naga Chaitanya's streaming debut, "Dhootha," was unveiled on his birthday, November 23. Directed by Vikram Kumar, the eight-episode series features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in prominent roles. The preview offers a glimpse into the life of journalist Sagar, portrayed by Naga Chaitanya. His routine takes a mysterious turn as newspaper clippings predict accidents for people in his vicinity. As an investigative journalist, Sagar is challenged to use his skills to unravel the source of these predictions and prevent the impending events, adding an intriguing layer to the narrative. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Rahul Dravid, known for his unwavering commitment on the cricket field, never backed away from challenging responsibilities. Whether reluctantly opening the batting in Test cricket, agreeably keeping wickets in ODIs, or stepping in as Sourav Ganguly's replacement during a tumultuous period in Indian cricket, Dravid embraced difficult tasks. His leadership extended beyond the pitch, as he ensured accountability by facing the media after setbacks as captain, allowing teammates to revel in success. Dravid's career is marked by a willingness to tackle challenges head-on, showcasing both on-field prowess and off-field leadership qualities. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Millets, ancient grains with a remarkable nutrient profile, are making a comeback amid the surge in unhealthy, carb-heavy diets. Despite being staple foods in the past, millets fell out of favour due to decreased production and shifting food preferences toward wheat, rice, and Western diets. In the current era, where people struggle to incorporate quality protein, fibre, and essential micro-nutrients into their diets, millets are gaining attention. Pearl millet, also known as Bajra, stands out among these forgotten grains—affordable, nutritious, environmentally friendly, and drought-resistant. Its richness in iron, protein, fibre, vitamins, and other superior nutrients makes it a valuable addition to a balanced diet. Dig deeper

