On ‘red diary’, Mahadev app case, Ashok Gehlot alleges BJP's ‘conspiracy’ to win assembly elections

In a fresh attack aimed at the BJP, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the ‘red diary’ issue and Mahadev online betting app case were a part of the saffron party's ‘conspiracy' to win assembly elections in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. He also said how the BJP is making someone like the Prime Minister talk about those matters after planning about it a week back. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses a press conference ahead of State Assembly elections, at PCC Headquarters in Jaipur(PTI)

At a press conference, Gehlot lashed out at the BJP for publishing full-page advertisements in newspapers containing a compilation of news clippings on crime incidents in Rajasthan. He said the BJP wants to win elections by “misleading people and hatching conspiracies.”

The Rajasthan CM also slammed PM Narendra Modi for his remarks on late Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, claiming that the BJP wants to "provoke" the Gurjar community in the state.

The matter related to the ‘red diary’ took Rajasthan politics by storm after a sacked minister in the state government had alleged that he had a red-coloured diary which contained details of alleged financial irregularities committed by the Gehlot government.

Referring to the Gehlot-Pilot rift in the state politics, PM Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of punishing Sachin Pilot after meting out the same treatment to his father Rajesh Pilot, saying anyone who speaks the truth in the party is shunted out of politics.

Earlier, PM Modi at an election rally in Rajasthan alleged there must be a ‘second red diary’ in possession of state minister Shanti Dhariwal, which must have forced the senior leadership in Delhi’ to offer him the ticket to contest the upcoming election, despite the ‘derogatory’ remarks made by him earlier in relation to incidents of rape in the state.

The BJP has also been targeting the Congress government in Rajasthan over the red diary matter and the Mahadev betting app matter.

