Afternoon brief: Security tightened as Rahul Gandhi set to arrive at Surat court, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2023 01:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Surat cops tighten security before Rahul Gandhi arrives, Cong' show of strength

Surat district court convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 'Modi surname' criminal defamation case. (PTI) (File)

Police in Gujarat's Surat have deployed additional forces ahead of the arrival this afternoon of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the chief ministers of three party-ruled states to challenge the former's conviction in the 2019 'Modi surname' criminal defamation case that resulted in his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Read more

Himanta Sarma hits back at Arvind Kejriwal over Assam paper leak: 'Lying or...'

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal's critical comments on the recent question paper leak in the northeastern state and claimed that the Class 12 English paper in Punjab, which also has an Aam Aadmi Party government, had leaked and the examination was cancelled. Read more

Prabhas reviews Nani’s Dasara, says he loved it: ‘We should do more films like this’

Nani-starrer Dasara, which is all set to become the first 100 crore grossing film of his career, has earned praise from Prabhas. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Prabhas reviewed the film. Read more

Web Stories | SRK, Priyanka, AP Dhillon Perform At NAMCC

Nasa shares pic of celestial object that is 390 million light-years far, netizens call it 'beautiful'

The Hubble Space Telescope of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) shared stunning images of Z 229-15, a celestial object located around 390 million light-years from Earth. Read more

'The six that he hit off Archer…': Cricket legends go ga-ga after Virat Kohli annihilates MI bowlers

Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batter Virat Kohli produced a scintillating performance in the side's opening match of the season against Mumbai Indians in the 2023 Indian Premier League on Sunday night. Read more

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

