Afternoon brief: Severe heatwave conditions likely to prevail in Delhi, says IMD, and all the latest news

Severe heatwave conditions likely to prevail in Delhi, says IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday has forecast severe heatwave conditions in isolated areas of the national capital. Read more

N.Korea's Covid toll at 42; Shanghai to gradually open businesses: Top updates

The total number of Covid-19 cases across the globe is nearing 521 million including over 6.2 million deaths, 475.3 million recoveries. Read more

'Ban Ambedkar, Periyar...': Prof. Ravi Kant Chandan defends remarks on Kashi

Lucknow University Hindi professor, Ravi Kant Chandan, is facing right-wing fire for his alleged derogatory remarks. Watch here

Tendulkar recalls Mumbai Indians memories with Andrew Symonds in heartfelt tribute; Kohli 'shocked and saddened'

The cricket fraternity is mourning the loss of Andrew Symonds, who has tragically died in a car accident. Read more

Waitress feels overwhelmed after being given a really generous tip by a group

Kindness and generosity are the biggest virtues as you never know what other people are going through. Read more

Harnaaz Sandhu has a reunion with her 'forever queen' Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza: Check out the viral pics

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, who is currently in Manhattan, New York, had a reunion with Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020. Read more

