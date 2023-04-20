Afternoon brief: Shashi Tharoor says Surat court dismissing Rahul Gandhi's plea 'exceptional'; and all the latest news

'Isn't it exceptional?': Shashi Tharoor on court dismissing Rahul Gandhi's plea

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday reacted to the Surat Court's dismissal of Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2019 defamation case. Tharoor said the Surat court said Rahul Gandhi has not been able to show any exceptional circumstances to grant astay on conviction. "Isn't it exceptional enough to get a 2 years sentence for criminal defamation? Just long enough to be disqualified from Parliament," Tharoor tweeted. Read more

'Don't think winning IPL title would help': Ex-India selector's point-blank verdict on Samson's Team India chances

The Rajasthan Royals faced a narrow 10-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in the 2023 Indian Premier League game on Wednesday night. In a relatively low-scoring game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the RR were given a 155-run target to secure a fifth win in the season; however, Sanju Samson's men were restricted to 144/6 in 20 overs on a rather slow surface, despite a positive start. Read more

Tara Sutaria says 'call me Ariel' in see-through bralette and skirt for dreamy Little Mermaid shoot. All pics inside

One thing everyone can agree on is that Tara Sutaria is a fashion and beauty trendsetter in her own right. The actor never shies away from experimenting with colours, varying silhouettes and the latest trends. Her style is always chic, classic, soft feminine and bold. Read more

Patrick Graham says Dancing On The Grave is different because it tries to understand Shakereh Namazi, what motivated her

The upcoming docuseries Dancing On The Grave, which arrives on Prime Video on April 21, documents the sudden disappearance and the subsequent investigation of the gruesome murder of a high-profile and wealthy heiress named Shakereh Khaleeli (maiden name Namazie), who belonged to an illustrious family in Bangalore. Read more

