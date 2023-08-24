Afternoon brief: Sonia Gandhi writes to ISRO chief on Chandrayaan 3's success; and all the latest news
Sonia Gandhi writes to ISRO chief on Chandrayaan 3 success: ‘Great pride and excitement’
Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somnath congratulating him for Chandrayaan 3's successful moon landing, and calling the historic feat a “magnificent achievement”. Read more
Indian wrestlers won't play under India flag at World Championships as world wrestling body suspends WFI
United World Wrestling (UWW), the world governing body for wrestling, on Thursday decided to suspend the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for its failure to hold its elections on time. Read more
King of Kotha Twitter review: Dulquer Salmaan's gangster drama is 'disappointing', ‘predictable’
Fans have caught the first day first show of Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam film King of Kotha, and not everyone is impressed. Many took to Twitter to share their review of the gangster drama. Read more
Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan's 'Dreamy girl' in floral button-down dress: See her pics from Dream Girl 2 promotions
Ananya's latest photoshoot shows her in a yellow-coloured floral printed dress. Fans and her BFF Suhana Khan complimented her elegant look in the outfit. Read more
Click here to read about the five vitamin B12 rich foods for vegetarians
Harsh Goenka's post on 'people complaining about unemployment' sparks debate
RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his thoughts on people complaining about unemployment. However, soon after he shared the tweet, it sparked a debate and left people divided. Read more
