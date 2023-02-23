Afternoon brief: Supreme Court upholds order allowing EPS to remain AIADMK interim general secy; all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi (ANI Photo)

SC upholds HC order allowing EPS to remain AIADMK’s interim general secretary

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Madras high court’s September 2 order that allowed former Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS, to remain All India Anna Dravida…read more.

Luxury items seized after raid in Sukesh Chandrasekhar's jail cell

In a video shared by news agency ANI on Thursday, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar was pictured with a bunch of luxurious items in his jail cell. CCTV visuals showed the accused in the ₹200-crore…read more.

‘Spy’ balloon, bomb, or UFO? Mysterious ‘iron ball’ on beach baffles Japan

A large metal ball washed up on a beach in Japan’s Hamamatsu, prompting local authorities and police to cordon off the area and launch an investigation into the ‘mysterious’ object. A local woman who first dis…read more.

Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint Aiden Markram as captain ahead of IPL 2023

The Sunrisers Hyderabad announced South Africa's Aiden Markram as their new captain for the 2023 Indian Premier League. The franchise confirmed the development on Thursday on its official Twitter…read more.

Ram Charan makes a splash on Good Morning America, calls SS Rajamouli 'Steven Spielberg of India'. See pics

Actor Ram Charan, who is in the US ahead of the Academy Awards 2023, was invited to be part of popular talk show Good Morning America in New York. As Ram Charan arrived for the show, he was mobbed by fans…read more.

Malaika Arora nails airport look in stylish casuals as Arjun Kapoor picks her up at the airport. Video and pics inside

Whether you're planning an escape to a tropical island or ready to take a long-awaited European holiday, airport outfits are just as important as the looks packed away inside your luggage. And no one understands…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON