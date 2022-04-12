Afternoon brief: TMC claims poll violation amid by-elections, BJP alleges attack, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amid Bengal by-elections, Trinamool claims poll violation, BJP alleges attacks

With polling underway for the by-elections in Bengal for Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and Ballygunge assembly seat, the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP made allegations against each other. While the BJP accused the Trinamool workers of orchestrating attacks, Babul Supriyo, the TMC's Ballygunge candidate, alleged poll violation by his contender. Read more

‘If I was BCCI…’: Michael Vaughan tweets name of player who'll ‘play for India soon’

The first delivery that Umran Malik bowled against Gujarat Titans was a fiery bouncer that smashed into Hardik Pandya's helmet. The Gujarat Titans captain would admit after the match that it "woke him up". The next two deliveries however were hit for consecutive fours, speaking a lot about how unperturbed Pandya is nowadays to pace and bounce. But in a larger context, it also summed up Umran Malik. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding postponed, says her brother Rahul Bhatt: 'There is no wedding on April 14'

It seems that after so much preparation and hype, the Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding has been postponed. The two actors were set to tie the knot on April 14, something that had been confirmed by Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt. However, now the family has said the wedding is being postponed by about a week. However, no final date has been given as of now. Read more

Kriti Sanon's fierce training at gym is all the workout motivation you need, fan says 'Strongest Girl': Watch

Actor Kriti Sanon is known for dabbling with every kind of workout, whether it's HIIT, Pilates, yoga or dancing. The star has often confessed that she loves being healthy and happy. To achieve the same, the star often hits the gym. Even if she's on a movie set or vacation and can't get access to the gym, she tries to make it work with alternative exercise forms. Read more

‘Power couple’ bags world records by breaking pine boards with one hand. Watch

Guinness World Records often takes to Instagram to share various videos that showcase people making different records. Just like the latest video they shared. However, in this clip not one but two people are seen making world records. Dubbed as the ‘power couple’, they bagged world records by breaking boards using one hand. There is a change that their record will make your jaw drop in wonder. Read more

Yamuna to launch biofuel motorcycles, adopts go-slow strategy for EVs: Report

Japan's Yamaha Motor aims to bring synthetic-fuel motorcycles into the Asian market very soon, claims a report by Nikkei Asia. However, despite being ambitious with biofuel driven motorcycles, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer is cautious about ramping up its electric two-wheelers in the region, further claims the report. Read more

