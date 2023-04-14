Home / India News / Afternoon brief: What top Punjab cop said on fugitive Amritpal Singh, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 14, 2023 12:57 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On Amritpal Singh's arrival in Amritsar, top Punjab cop said...

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday put up ‘wanted’ posters of pro-Khalistan leader and Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh, who continues to evade arrest since March 18, at railway station Amritsar district.(File)
Punjab Police on Friday said they don't have exact information of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh's arrival in Amritsar at a time when Punjab marks the beginning of the harvesting season today. Commissioner of police, Amritsar, Naunihal Singh, directed anyone who is associated with the fugitive and has been declared 'wanted' in the case to surrender immediately. Read more

Karisma Kapoor's showstopper look for Varun Bahl in couture floral lehenga should be every bride's must-have Haldi look

Fashion icon Karisma Kapoor turned showstopper for designer Varun Bahl at the 20th-anniversary celebration of the Khushii Foundation - which works with vulnerable, less privileged children and communities. Read more

Step inside Mira Rajput's home with grand piano room, glowing vanity, palatial building lobby, panoramic views. Watch

Mira Rajput attended the recent Dior show, which took place at The Gateway of India in Mumbai, in a classic black outfit. On Thursday, Mira, who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, shared a 'get ready with me' video on her YouTube channel. Read more

Mascots dance to Naatu Naatu during baseball game in Toronto. Watch

RRR's song Naatu Naatu has become a sensation worldwide. The song has won several prestigious awards, including the Oscars. As the song has created waves worldwide, people can't seem to get enough its dance steps. And this video proves just that. A recent viral video shows mascots at a baseball game grooving to Naatu Naatu. Read more

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 10 lovely photos

Check out the couple's 10 lovely photos. Read more

