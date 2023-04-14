Mascots dance to Naatu Naatu during baseball game in Toronto. Watch

RRR's song Naatu Naatu has become a sensation worldwide. The song has won several prestigious awards, including the Oscars. As the song has created waves worldwide, people can't seem to get enough its dance steps. And this video proves just that. A recent viral video shows mascots at a baseball game grooving to Naatu Naatu. Naatu Naatu dance performed during a baseball game.(Twitter/@Rick Sulgie)

"#NaatuNaatu getting played in a packed stadium in between a Baseball game. @RRRMovie Global Craze!!!!" wrote Twitter user Rick Sulgie. The user even shared a video of the mascots dancing to the song. As per several reports, the performance took place during Toronto Blue Jays versus Detroit Tigers game at Rogers Centre stadium in Toronto.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over four lakh times. The clip also has more than 7000 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Oho lovely." Another added, "Wow Ramcharan craze." A third shared, "Wow, watching this video of #NaatuNaatu being played in a packed stadium during a baseball game gave me goosebumps and made me feel incredibly proud to be Indian! It's amazing to see our culture and music being celebrated on a global stage. #RRRMovie #GlobalCraze."