Pvt airline starts one-stop Amritsar to Toronto flight

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Apr 06, 2023 01:12 AM IST

A private airline, Neos Airlines flight, will be starting a flight from Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, Amritsar, to Toronto on Thursday.

While addressing a press conference, airline CEO Stradiotti said it would be once a week flight i.e. on Thursdays, with a short international stop at Milan in Italy. The number of flights will be increased gradually, depending upon the response of the travellers, he added.

The launch of the flight sparked a new wave of excitement among local NGOs and Punjabi diaspora of Canada. Earlier, flights to Toronto used to have more than one stops and it took longer time.

Amritsar Vikas Manch president Harjap Singh Aujla and North America for FlyAmritsar Initiative convenor Anantdeep Singh Dhillon said the new one-stop connectivity between Amritsar and Toronto via Milan would emerge as a booster for the economic development of the city and the region. “It will not just benefit people, but also open new opportunities for farmers to export their products directly from Amritsar, instead of going through Delhi,” they said.

Activists of the NGO, Manmohan Singh Brar and Kulwant Singh Ankhi, said the Punjabi community must make the move successful so that more airlines look into the market.

delhi press conference farmers toronto amritsar airlines flight canada milan city punjabi diaspora launch export region benefit north america + 14 more
