Afternoon brief: Uma Bharti explains her ‘sanyas’, new name; and all the latest news

Uma Bharti explains her ‘sanyas’ and why she will be called only as ‘Didi Maa'

As BJP leader Uma Bharti’s announcement that she will renounce all relationships from November 17 created ripples, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister clarified that she took ‘sanyas’ on November 17, 1992, at Amarkantak when her name was changed to Umashree Bharti from Uma Bharti. Read more

Bengaluru crime tracker: Drugs worth ₹20 lakh seized from Nigerian national

The Bengaluru Police arrested a Nigerian drug peddler on Saturday for allegedly being involved in drug supply in the city's Hennur area. Cops also recovered drugs worth Rs. 20 lakh, including 230 grams of MDMA crystals, from the accused. Read more

Watch: Russian TV host boasts about missiles that can hit ‘London in 9 minutes’

A Russian television host bragged about Russian hypersonic missiles that are capable of hitting London in just 9 minutes if they were launched. In a video widely shared on social media, Vladimir Solovyov can be seen talking about Russia's nuclear capabilities. Read more

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor reach Mumbai hospital along with Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor; reports say delivery due today

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to welcome their first child. On Sunday morning, the couple was seen arriving at the Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai. Read more

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy fashion: When the new mom proved pregnancy doesn't mean saying goodbye to your style

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to welcome their first child. Today, the couple reached HN Reliance Hospital, Girgaon, early in the morning for the delivery. Read more

'Went for breakfast...': Sachin Tendulkar savagely trolls South Africa after Netherlands' win sends India to WC semis

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has taken a sly dig at South Africa after the Temba Bavuma-led side suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of minnows Netherlands in their final group game fixture of the ICC World T20 2022 on Sunday. Read more

Snap users can now do augmented reality shopping on Amazon

Snapchat has teamed up with Amazon to give its users an augmented reality try-on experience. The online retailer will now allow Snap users to virtually try on eyewear styles from a variety of well-known brands. Read more

Man hears mother's voice for the first time in 35 years, viral video will leave you in tears

A video capturing an incredibly emotional moment between a man and his mother is gaining much traction across social media platforms and has brought smiles and happy tears to many. Read more

Web story: Milind celebrates birthday in Maldives

Milind Soman jetted off to the island nation along with his wife Ankita Konwar to celebrate his 57th birthday. Read more

