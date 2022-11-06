Watch: Russian TV host boasts about missiles that can hit ‘London in 9 minutes’
A Russian television host bragged about Russian hypersonic missiles that are capable of hitting London in just 9 minutes if they were launched. In a video widely shared on social media, Vladimir Solovyov can be seen talking about Russia's nuclear capabilities.
"Everybody there is getting hysterical today because it can get to London from Belarus in 9 minutes," Vladimir Solovyov said in a segment on state-television.
The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal is a Russian nuclear-capable hypersonic aero-ballistic missile with a claimed range of 2,000 kilometers.
"The Killjoy missile also known as Kinzhal has a range of over 2,000 km and can reach a speed 12 times the speed of sound, 9 minutes and 'hello London!' or rather 'Hello and goodbye London!'" Vladimir Solovyov added.
In September, state Duma deputy Andrey Gurulyov had claimed that Russia could hit the United Kingdom with nuclear weapons and turn it into a "Martian desert".
