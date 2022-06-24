Afternoon brief: US President Joe Biden on historic gun control bill: 'We acted...'; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘And tonight, we acted’: US Prez Biden as Senate OKs historic gun control bill

United States president Joe Biden on Friday said lawmakers had finally responded to the demands of families whose loved ones had died in various tragic shootings over the past years by clearing legislation 'to address the scourge of gun violence in our communities'. Read more

Tributes paid to Sidhu Moosewala as AAP-led Punjab govt’s maiden budget session begins

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday after paying tributes to singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, former ministers jathedar Tota Singh and Hardipinder Singh Badal and other personalities, who passed away since the last session. Read more

Shiv Sena ‘leader’ detained in Guwahati for opposing Eknath Shinde rebellion

Amid the ongoing Maharashtra crisis that is unfolding in Guwahati, a ‘leader’ of Shiv Sena was on Friday detained by the police from outside the five-star-hotel in the city where party rebel Eknath Shinde and other dissidents are staying. Read more

BTS' Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Lisa slay airport fashion as they leave for Celine show in Paris: See pics, video

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung, departed for the Celine 2023 men's fashion show in Paris, France today. The paparazzi clicked him at the Gimpo International Airport dressed in a trendy fit that screamed chic glamour and suave vibes. Read more

'Everyone had said they had seen such a bowler after decades. Talent wasted': Wasim Akram laments fall of Pakistan star

Throughout their cricket history, Pakistan have enjoyed an incredible fast bowling strength. While the duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis ruled the roost in the 1990s, speedster Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Sami, and Mohammad Asif among others emerged in the early 2000s and enjoyed significant success in the international cricket. Read more

Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Nagarjuna attend lavish Hyderabad wedding. Watch

Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati, Adivi Sesh, Nagarjuna, Pawan Kalyan, Nani, Sivakarthikeyan and many other celebrities from the Telugu and Tamil film industries came together at the wedding ceremony of late distributer and producer Narayan Das Narang’s granddaughter on Thursday in Hyderabad. Read more

Heroic man jumps on tracks, saves passenger from oncoming train. Watch

An on-duty railways staff is being hailed as hero after he risked his own life to save a passenger. Shared on the official Twitter handle of Ministry of Railways, a video showcases his brave gesture. Read more

