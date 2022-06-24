Heroic man jumps on tracks, saves passenger from oncoming train. Watch

An on-duty railways staff is being hailed as hero after he risked his own life to save a passenger. Shared on the official Twitter handle of Ministry of Railways, a video showcases his brave gesture. There is a chance after watching the video you will want to applaud the man too.

“A precious life was saved by the courageous act of help by on-duty staff, who jumped on tracks himself to save a person from getting gravely injured. Indian Railways is proud to have daring & diligent staff like H. Satish Kumar and commends his bravery,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show Kumar strolling in a platform. However, soon he realises that someone is down on the tracks. Without hesitation, he jumps and drags the person to save them from an oncoming train.

Take a look at the video:

सेवा, सुरक्षा और सहयोग



Indian Railways is proud to have daring & diligent staff like H. Satish Kumar and commends his bravery. pic.twitter.com/gcnHCrtXg4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 23, 2022

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 16,000 likes. The post prompted people to share various appreciative comments.

“Look that person threw the flags but then asked another person to pass them to him... This person has the courage to save a person by putting his own life in danger and also the dedication towards his work,” wrote a Twitter user. “Only a tweet is not enough, give him proper appreciation and publicity through Indian railways public information system or other medium. They should call RailVeer. Indian people should know the social responsibility of being Indian Railways employee too,” urged another. “Please reward him so as to motivate others to do the same, though no money can buy the courage to risk one's own life to save other person's life. Salute to this brave heart,” expressed another.

What are your thoughts on the video?