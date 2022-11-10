Afternoon brief: Chief justice Chandrachud on Delhi pollution and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'There is something courts can do and....': CJI Chandrachud on Delhi pollution

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Thursday heard a case on Delhi pollution caused by stubble burning and asked the counsel whether it is possible to ban it. Read more

‘England will destroy India aur sabse zyada mazaa aayega…’: Shoaib Akhtar's monumental claim for IND vs ENG WC semis

With Rohit Sharma's Team India set to take on Jos Buttler's England in the second semi-final of the ICC World T20 2022, the entire cricket fraternity is anticipating another IND-Pak classic at the grandest stages of them all - the World Cup. Read more

Google's Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro available at discount of up to ₹29,000. Details here

Google's recently-launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available at discounts of up to ₹29,000 on Flipkart, as per a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan. Read more

What is vestibular hypofunction, health condition Varun Dhawan suffers from

After Samantha Prabhu's myositis diagnosis, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has opened up about his struggle with vestibular hypofunction, a health condition which causes balance issues in people. Read more

Video of man performing 42 backflips at Juhu beach stuns netizens

Every now and then, social media dishes out videos that capture people performing backflips, one of the toughest types of gymnastics. From a woman performing them in a saree to a man doing it in high heels, we have seen it all. Watch the video here

Tips to charge your android phone faster

Here are tips to charge your android phone faster. See here

