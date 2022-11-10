What is vestibular hypofunction, health condition Varun Dhawan suffers from

After Samantha Prabhu's myositis diagnosis, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has opened up about his struggle with vestibular hypofunction, a health condition which causes balance issues in people. It develops when the balance in your inner ear goes for a toss. While diagnosis with the disease seems to be an eye opener for Varun, he's now making lifestyle changes to battle the condition and recently talked about it in his recent tweet. “To everyone who has been concerned I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan.” Lifestyle changes, exercise, well balanced diet and saying no to alcohol and smoking can help manage the symptoms of the disease. Here's all you want to know about vestibular hypofunction. (Also read: Varun Dhawan shares update after Vestibular Hypofunction diagnosis, fans advise 'don't push yourself too hard')

What is vestibular hypofunction and what are its symptoms

Vestibular hypofunction is a disorder that makes the balance of an individual weaker. It develops when the inner ear part of your balance system stops functioning adequately, sending error messages to the brain and making you feel dizzy.

"The vestibular system is located in the inner ear and cooperates with eyes and muscles to help you maintain your balance. People with vestibular hypofunction may present with symptoms such as falls, dizziness, blurred vision, difficulty in reading and sensitivity in a busy environment. The condition is a balance disorder and can affect people at any age but it is most commonly seen as you get older," says Dr Anand Gupta HOD & Sr Consultant, ENT Marengo QRG Hospital Faridabad.

Causes of vestibular hypofunction

"Either central that is brain or peripheral factors that is ear, cervical spine and heart can lead to this condition," says Dr Gupta.

He adds that the condition can also occur owing to an infection, toxins, trauma, genetic or autoimmune disorders, tumours or neurodegeneration.

"Sometimes, listening to music at high volume can also raise the risk of this problem. Injections such as aminoglycosides and diuretics can turn into toxins to the vestibular organs, trauma to the ear or the head and neck region, some hereditary diseases, neurodegeneration also become the cause of vestibular hypofunction," says the ENT doctor.

Treatment of vestibular hypofunction

Treatment of the condition depends upon the diagnosis which can be done through vestibular testing. Vestibulonystagmography (VNG) is a useful test to detect vestibular function.

When one is suspected of vestibular hypofunction, the patient must undergo neurological and ENT examinations.

Dr Gupta says medications are also recommended on the basis of the investigation of the symptoms and in addition to it, vestibular rehabilitation exercise and body repositioning exercises can play a key role to keep this condition at bay.

"Some lifestyle changes like doing regular exercises (swimming, practicing yoga), eating a healthy and well-balanced diet and refraining from alcohol and smoking can help reduce the severity of symptoms," says the expert.

