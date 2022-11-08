Varun Dhawan shares update after Vestibular Hypofunction diagnosis, fans advise 'don't push yourself too hard'

Actor Varun Dhawan has an update for fans who are concerned about him after his recent revelation. The actor said in a recent interview that he has a health condition called Vestibular Hypofunction. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she has autoimmune condition Myositis)

Now, in a fresh tweet shared on Monday, Varun addressed concern and queries about his health and even gave fans an update on how he is working on cutting the effects of the condition. He tweeted, “To everyone who has been concerned I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan.” He added a pumped muscles emoji to his tweet. Vestibular Hypofunction is a term used when the balance system in your inner ear, the peripheral vestibular system, is not working properly.

Fans of the actor tweeted words of support for him. "Bubu love you inna saaara and please dont take any stress and dont push yourself this much we are always there for my hero. Veee please take care of your health too," read a tweet. "Please take care of yourself don't push yourself too hard for the promotions we love you," adde

Speaking with India Today, Varun had said, "Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs.”

Recently, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu also opened up about her myositis condition in a post for her fans. “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon,” she had said.

Both of them are reportedly working on the Indian branch of Prime Video's Citadel, directed by Raj and DK and produced by the Russo Brothers. Priyanka Chopra stars as lead in the mothership series. Varun will also soon be seen in horror comedy Bhediya.

