Video of man performing 42 backflips at Juhu beach stuns netizens

Published on Nov 09, 2022 06:02 PM IST

The video that shows a man performing 42 backflips at Juhu beach in Mumbai has gone insanely viral across social media platforms and might make you say ‘wow’.

Salman Khan performing backflips at Juhu beach in Mumbai. (Instagram/@sal.insane)
Salman Khan performing backflips at Juhu beach in Mumbai. (Instagram/@sal.insane)
ByArfa Javaid

Every now and then, social media dishes out videos that capture people performing backflips, one of the toughest types of gymnastics. From a woman performing them in a saree to a man doing it in high heels, we have seen it all. Now, an old video of a man performing 42 backflips at Juhu beach in Mumbai is going increasingly viral across social media platforms through its several reshares. And after watching this clip, you may find it hard to hold back your ‘wows’.

The video was posted on Instagram by a man named Salman Khan. He has over 42.8K dedicated followers on the meta-owned platform who look forward to his daily backflips routines. “How many flips? Next time with more power,” read the caption posted alongside the video with several hashtags, including #backflip and #workinprogress. In it, one can see Salman Khan performing continuous backflips effortlessly. What is stunning to watch is how he almost covered the entire sandy stretch in one go.

Watch the video that is going crazy viral on social media below:

The video was shared on Instagram on September 30, and it has since received over 45 million views and 3.7 million likes. The share has also prompted many to express their thoughts in the comments.

“This was 42 flips but sooner 100 flips are coming on our platter,” posted an individual. “Nice bro keep it up,” wrote another. “Crazzzzyyyyyy,” shared a third with fire emoticons. “Ohhhh unstopable,” expressed a fourth. “Smooth like butter,” commented a fifth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

