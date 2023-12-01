Afternoon briefing: 97.26% of ₹2000 notes came back, Israel PM committed to war goals; and all the latest news
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said ₹2000 denomination notes worth ₹9760 crore has not been deposited or exchanged. It said 97.26 percent of the banknotes in circulation on May 19, 2023, have either been deposited or exchanged. The Reserve Bank of India had announced the withdrawal of ₹2000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19 this year. Dig deeper
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Hamas did not agree to release further hostages, infringing on terms of a truce, and that Israel remained committed to achieving its objectives as fighting resumed. Hamas did not release all women hostages as agreed and also launched rockets at Israel, Netanyahu's office said. Dig deeper
The Latest News
Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked ₹21 from today. Check latest rates Dig deeper
PLI scheme led to 500,000 jobs in mobile phone manufacturing industry: Vaishnaw Dig deeper
India News
Nagaland Statehood Day: President, PM Modi extend greetings to people of state Dig deeper
BSF personnel, not fences alone, have secured our borders: Amit Shah Dig deeper
Global Matters
Biden claims ‘inflation has come down’ in US, X adds a ‘context’ Dig deeper
Malaysia invites China's Xi to visit, ramps up tourism target Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
The Twitter reviews for Animal are in, and the general consensus seems to be this: the film cannot be missed. Fans can't keep calm as they celebrate the release of Ranbir Kapoor's eagerly awaited film. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial released in theatres worldwide on December 1 amid huge buzz on social media. Many, who watched the early shows of Animal, have been pouring their hearts out on X (formerly Twitter) about Animal, declaring 'it's not a blockbuster movie, it's a mega blockbuster movie'. Dig deeper
Lifestyle and Health
National Mutt is the day to celebrate the mixed breed wonders or mutts through love, acceptance and recognising their individuality and unique traits. Mixed breed dogs or mutts are dogs who have the genetic traits of two or more different breeds. Considering their parents are of different breeds, they are unique and may have characteristics that are not completely known to their pet parents until they grow up. However, they may have advantages over purebred dogs. Dig deeper
