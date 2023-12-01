close_game
Israel committed to wartime objectives as fighting in Gaza resumes: Netanyahu

Israel committed to wartime objectives as fighting in Gaza resumes: Netanyahu

Reuters |
Dec 01, 2023 12:26 PM IST

Hamas did not release all women hostages as agreed and also launched rockets at Israel, Netanyahu's office said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Hamas did not agree to release further hostages, infringing on terms of a truce, and that Israel remained committed to achieving its objectives as fighting resumed.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets soldiers as he visits the Gaza Strip. (AP)
"With the resumption of fighting we emphasise: The Israeli government is committed to achieving the goals of the war - to free our hostages, to eliminate Hamas, and to ensure that Gaza will never pose a threat to the residents of Israel," it said.

