close_game
close_game
News / Business / RBI bars Bajaj Finance from giving loans via 2 products; here's what happened

RBI bars Bajaj Finance from giving loans via 2 products; here's what happened

ByHT News Desk
Nov 15, 2023 05:46 PM IST

RBI said the "supervisory restrictions" will be reviewed after the NBFC rectifies the violations.

The Reserve Bank of India has barred Bajaj Finance Limited from sanctioning and disbursing loans under its two lending products -- eCOM and Insta EMI Card. In a statement, the apex bank said the company didn't adhere to the digital lending guidelines under these two lending products.

RBI (Representational)
RBI (Representational)

RBI said the "supervisory restrictions" will be reviewed after the NBFC rectifies the violations.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"These supervisory restrictions will be reviewed upon the rectification of the said deficiencies to the satisfaction of RBI," it said in a statement

RBI said in the statement that the company didn't issue key fact statements to the borrowers under these two lending products.

"The Reserve Bank of India has today, in exercise of its powers under section 45L(1)(b) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has directed Bajaj Finance Ltd. (“the company”) to stop sanction and disbursal of loans under its two lending products ‘eCOM’ and ‘Insta EMI Card’, with immediate effect," it said.

This action is necessitated due to non-adherence of the company to the extant provisions of Digital lending guidelines of Reserve Bank of India, particularly non-issuance of Key Fact Statements to the borrowers under these two lending products and the deficiencies in the Key Fact Statements issued in respect of other digital loans sanctioned by the company," it added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out