PLI scheme led to 500,000 jobs in mobile phone manufacturing industry: Vaishnaw

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme has led to the creation of 500,000 jobs in the mobile phone manufacturing industry, Union communications, electronics, and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said. Union communications, electronics, and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (ANI)

“Of all the mobile phones used in India, 99.2% are made in India,” he said as he visited Dixon Technologies’ manufacturing facility in Noida on Thursday.

Dixon Technologies’ wholly-owned subsidiary Padget Electronics will manufacture smartphones and other related products for Xiaomi. It invested ₹256 crore in Noida’s manufacturing facility spread across 2.7 lakh square feet. The facility has an annual capacity of 25 million units.

Dixon’s executive chairman Sunil Vachani said the company is setting up another manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 50 million units once fully operational in the next 10-12 months. “There we are looking at other product categories also like IT hardware.”

Padget’s application to manufacture and assemble computer hardware was approved last month under PLI 2.0. It will manufacture components for Chinese computer giant Lenovo, HT reported on November 19.

Vaishnaw said net employment opportunities creation is almost to the order of 1.4 million per month in the country. He added the domestic value addition in component manufacturing for mobiles is increasing day-by-day and is as high as 60%. “For some components, India is becoming the global hub for exports,” Vaishnaw said. “Right now, goods worth US$ 12 billion are being exported. It is expected to rise further. In 2022, it was valued at US$ 11.1 billion.”

Vaishnaw said that law enforcement agencies have acted against 40,000 people and more than 350 cases have been filed over cybercrimes. “We are working closely with the RBI [Reserve Bank of India],” he said. “The growth rate in cyber crimes has plateaued. There is significant pressure on hotspots of cybercrimes...in the next few months, cyber crimes emanating from their will reduce substantially,” Vaishnaw said.

On Tuesday, the finance ministry said seven million mobile connections involved in cybercrime and financial frauds reported through digital intelligence platforms have been disconnected.