Afternoon briefing: Air India official suspended, Bishnoi claims Duneke's death; and all latest news

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday suspended Air India's chief of flight safety for a period of one month after it found several lapses in accident prevention work carried out by the airline, as well in the availability of the requisite technical manpower. According to the aviation watchdog, their surveillance also observed that some of the internal audit/spot checks claimed to be carried out by the airline were done in a perfunctory manner and not as per the regulatory requirements. “DGCA after reviewing the action taken report submitted by the airline, issued show cause notices to the concerned post holders,” the aviation regulator said in a statement. Dig deeper

More on Air India: Air India’s A350 aircraft fleet chief pilot Captain Sandeep Gupta dies of dengue. Dig deeper

Air India (Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hours after intelligence inputs from Canada indicated that Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Duneke of the Davinder Bambiha gang from Moga district had been killed in inter-gang rivalry on Wednesday night, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed the responsibility for Duneke's death. Bishnoi, who is currently behind bars in Ahmedabad in a drugs smuggling case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in a Facebook post said that Duneke had played a major role in the killings of gangsters Gurlal Brar and Vicky Middkhera. Dig deeper

More news on gangsters and crackdown: Punjab Police launches statewide crackdown on aides of gangster Goldy Brar. Dig deeper

Who was Sukha Duneke, shot dead in inter-gang fight in Canada? Dig deeper

Latest news

Private school in Delhi’s RK Puram receives bomb threat, police says ‘hoax’ Dig deeper

Google sued after its Maps leads driver to death on a collapsed bridge Dig deeper

India news

When India handed over list of Khalistani operatives to Canada's Trudeau in 2018 that included Nijjar's name Dig deeper

Rahul Gandhi visits Delhi's Anand Vihar ISBT, meets coolies and carries luggage: Watch Dig deeper

Entertainment and lifestyle

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several pictures and videos of Priyanka Chopra attending the Victoria's Secret Impact Fund Goals House panel event in New York City are making rounds on social media. The actor can be seen donning a distressed spin on the classic LBD - little black dress - serving a steal-worthy business casual look. Priyanka Chopra also posted pictures with the panel members from the event on Instagram. "Congratulations to @victoriassecret for being the kind of brand that not only talks the talk but walks the walk," she wrote. Dig deeper

Sports going

The India vs Malaysia women's cricket qualifier 1 match in Hangzhou was called off on Thursday as rain forced the players off the field when India was at 60/1 at 5.4 overs after being invited to bat by Malaysia. While this time it was not possible for the game to resume, India went on to advance to the semi-final with an imposing 173 for 2, courtesy Shafali Varma (67 off 39 balls), skipper Smriti Mandhana's 27 off 16 balls, and Jemimah Rodrigues' 29-ball-47. Meanwhile, Richa Ghosh's 7-ball-21 cameo was like a cherry on top of the cake. Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That's all we have at this hour. See you in our evening briefing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON