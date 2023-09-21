Rahul Gandhi visits Delhi's Anand Vihar ISBT, meets coolies and carries luggage: Watch

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday morning made a surprise visit to the Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in New Delhi. In a video surfaced online, the Congress leader can be seen surrounded by coolies as he donned the coolie uniform and carried a luggage on his head. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi(ANI)

In the video, Gandhi is carrying a blue-coloured suitcase on his head as the crowd, including coolies cheered “Rahul Gandhi zindabad”. The top Congress leader visited Anand Vihar to meet the porters and talk at length about the issues they face.

Watch the video here:

This comes after a few porters urged Gandhi to visit them to understand their issues and work towards uplifting them. Earlier, the Congress leader surprised people with similar visits.

Gandhi took a food walk from Old Delhi to Bengali market. He was spotted relishing food in Old Delhi near Jama Masjid. He also visited Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar to interact with civil services aspirants and discuss top government jobs.

Gandhi also made an impromptu visit to Haryana's Sonipat and spent some time with farmers. He also took part in sowing seeds in the farmlands of Sonipat, drove a tractor and enjoyed food served by women labourers.

His earlier visit to the Azadpur Mandi in the national capital amid the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes and other vegetables left people amazed.

