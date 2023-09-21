News / India News / Rahul Gandhi visits Delhi's Anand Vihar ISBT, meets coolies and carries luggage: Watch

Rahul Gandhi visits Delhi's Anand Vihar ISBT, meets coolies and carries luggage: Watch

ByNeha Yadav
Sep 21, 2023 11:54 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi met coolies of Anand Vihar ISBT and discussed their problems in detail.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday morning made a surprise visit to the Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in New Delhi. In a video surfaced online, the Congress leader can be seen surrounded by coolies as he donned the coolie uniform and carried a luggage on his head.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi(ANI)
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi(ANI)

In the video, Gandhi is carrying a blue-coloured suitcase on his head as the crowd, including coolies cheered “Rahul Gandhi zindabad”. The top Congress leader visited Anand Vihar to meet the porters and talk at length about the issues they face.

Watch the video here:

This comes after a few porters urged Gandhi to visit them to understand their issues and work towards uplifting them. Earlier, the Congress leader surprised people with similar visits.

Gandhi took a food walk from Old Delhi to Bengali market. He was spotted relishing food in Old Delhi near Jama Masjid. He also visited Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar to interact with civil services aspirants and discuss top government jobs.

Gandhi also made an impromptu visit to Haryana's Sonipat and spent some time with farmers. He also took part in sowing seeds in the farmlands of Sonipat, drove a tractor and enjoyed food served by women labourers.

His earlier visit to the Azadpur Mandi in the national capital amid the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes and other vegetables left people amazed.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Neha Yadav

    Neha Yadav is a digital content producer with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers human interest stories, trending, and viral content online. She also covers health, lifestyle, and the in-focus category for HT web stories.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out