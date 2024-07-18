Afternoon briefing: Akhilesh Yadav's 'monsoon offer' amid UP BJP 'rift'; Indians in Bangladesh cautioned, and more

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday made a cryptic ‘monsoon offer’ amid the apparent infighting in the Uttar Pradesh unit of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Monsoon offer: Sau lau, sarkar bano,” Akhilesh Yadav posted on X. The social media post is being seen as an offer to the detractors of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adiyanath to defect and form a new government. This is not the first time Akhilesh Yadav has made such an offer. In December 2022, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh offered Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak to “bring 100 MLAs and become CM of the state”. Dig deeper. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.(File)

Indian citizens in Bangladesh have been advised to avoid travel and minimise their movement outside the premises they are residing at amid a nationwide strike against the government’s job quota system. “In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid travel and minimize their movement outside their living premises,” the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in an advisory. In case of any urgency or need for assistance, the Indian residents in Bangladesh were urged to reach out to the High Commission and the Assistant High Commissions at 24-hour Emergency numbers. Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

The passing of the baton in India's T20I set-up has been unexpectedly bumpy. There has been no official word from the BCCI yet on who would succeed Rohit Sharma, now retired from T20Is after ending India's 13-year-long wait for an ICC title with the T20 World Cup triumph. Murmurs are there it is because of a split decision among the board officials, new head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

Reality television star Kim Kardashian has been sharing pictures from her Mumbai trip from the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kim shared new photos from her India visit. In the pictures, she wore a white outfit and gave different poses inside a hotel and also posed outdoors. Her sister Khloe Kardashian, who accompanied her to India, also featured in one of the photos wearing a beige outfit. In one of the pictures, Kim held a plate of red and yellow kumkum. Dig deeper.

It's Trending

A leading plastic surgeon has shared inside photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities. Los Angeles-based Dr Raj Kanodia flew down to Mumbai to attend the Ambani wedding. He shared photographs with several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kim Kardashian and Rajkummar Rao. According to his website, Dr Raj Kanodia is regarded as the best rhinoplasty surgeon in LA. He is considered an authority on closed, scarless rhinoplasty. Dig deeper.

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.