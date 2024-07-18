Kim Kardashian shares pic with elephant statue from Mumbai trip after being slammed for Ganesh idol photoshoot

Reality television star Kim Kardashian has been sharing pictures from her Mumbai trip from the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kim shared new photos from her India visit. (Also Read | Kim Kardashian uses Lord Ganesha idol 'as a prop for her trashy' photoshoot; deletes pic after receiving flak) Kim Kardashian shared several photos on Instagram.

Kim enjoys her India stay, shares pics

In the pictures, she wore a white outfit and gave different poses inside a hotel and also posed outdoors. Her sister Khloe Kardashian, who accompanied her to India, also featured in one of the photos wearing a beige outfit. In one of the pictures, Kim held a plate of red and yellow kumkum.

Poses with elephant statue after getting criticised

Kim posed next to a white statue of an elephant in a picture. This comes after she was recently criticised for using a Lord Ganesha idol ‘as a prop for her photoshoot’. Sharing her pictures, Kim wrote, "Smiling thinking about how I really got Khloe out of the house."

Kim shared more pics

In another post, Kim shared more photos from day two of the Ambani event. She didn't caption the post but added a sparkles emoji. The post featured Kim and Khloe posing for the camera. While Kim wore a beige Indian outfit, Khloe was seen in a pink lehenga.

Kim's trip to Mumbai

During her maiden India visit, Kim also performed seva at ISKCON Temple with Khloe and motivational speaker Jay Shetty. She posted pictures on Instagram from her visit to the temple. In one of the photos, Kim was seen serving food to the children. "Thank you @jayshetty and @radhidevlukia for this beautiful experience at the temple and having the opportunity to visit these small souls I'm forever grateful," she wrote in the caption. Both sisters were seen wearing long dresses with a dupatta over their shoulders.

Kim, best known for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, arrived in Mumbai on July 12 and spent the weekend attending the Ambani celebrations. Kim chose to wear ensembles by Indian designers for all the functions. Singer Justin Bieber, WWE champion John Cena, Former UK prime minister Tony Blair and rapper Rema among others also attended the wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika in Mumbai.