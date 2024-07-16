Kim Kardashian uses Lord Ganesha idol 'as a prop for her trashy' photoshoot; deletes pic after receiving flak

American reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were part of the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai between July 12-14. On Monday, Kim posted new photos from the festivities of her dressed in a white and golden Manish Malhotra lehenga and choli. A Reddit post claimed Kim deleted her Instagram post after getting criticised for her photo with a Ganesha idol. Also read: Kim Kardashian and Khloe ready for day 2 of Ambani wedding in lehengas and naths Kim Kardashian poses for photos during the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai.

Kim deletes pic of her posing with Ganesha idol

Kim's Instagram post, which is now visible on her account sans the Ganesha idol photo, features her giving a good look at her desi look. Her caption reads, "Diamonds and pearls for the Ambani wedding."

Check it out:

Reddit reacts to Kim's now-deleted pic with the idol

On Tuesday, a Reddit post about Kim's latest pictures included the now-deleted photo of Kim resting her face on a Ganesha idol as she posed during an Ambani wedding celebration.

The post said, "Not Kim using Ganesha as a prop for her trashy photo ops. Ambani wedding - the conclusion : PhEras. This woman needs to get a clue and FAST. Nita Aunty, educate your guests."

Many reacted to the post on Kim's photo with the Hindu idol. One wrote, "She removed it good for her." Another commented, "Did she remove it from her post? I swiped through and it isn’t there anymore, but I'm not surprised that she did something like this lol."

A person also said, "That isn’t helping her gain any favors from Indian audience that she is after. What a dumb$$$." A Redditor further commented, "Guess what she doesn’t even care about Indian audience lol, she got money attending the wedding, and that’s it." A comment also read, “Lol she doesn't care why would she? She's there due to a contract she's got no desire to respect Indian culture or learn about it.”

Kim Kardashian at Ambani wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations in Mumbai between July 12-14 were graced by several political dignitaries and celebrities from around the world. Among them were sisters and reality TV personalities Kim and Khloe. On Monday, Kim took to Instagram to share a series of inside photos from one of the Ambani bashes she attended over the weekend in India.

On July 11, Kim and Khloe arrived in Mumbai for the star-studded, multi-day nuptials of Anant and Radhika, and were greeted with a traditional arti ceremony to welcome them to India. Later, the sisters went for an autorickshaw ride wearing bindis. The sisters were filming for their show The Kardashian in Mumbai.

On July 12, in Anant and Radhika's traditional Hindu wedding ceremony, Kim and Khloe didn't hold back on making a statement with their wedding attire, embracing traditional Indian looks. Kim wore a glittering red lehenga with matching blouse and dupatta. The ensemble featured sequins, fringe tassels and intricate beadwork.