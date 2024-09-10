Afternoon briefing: Bangladesh bans hilsa export to India; cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi to contest Haryana poll

The interim Bangladesh government has imposed a ban on exporting Padma Hilsa, or "ilish," to India, a month before Durga Puja, breaking a long-standing tradition. This move, reported by India Today, follows the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, who had previously supported the exports as a goodwill gesture between the nations. The ban is expected to cause a significant increase in the fish's prices. Bangladesh had previously restricted Hilsa exports from 2012 to 2020 due to supply and pricing issues but made exceptions for India. Farida Akhtar, an advisor to Bangladesh's ministry of fisheries, stated the ban aims to ensure sufficient supply for local consumers, according to Dhaka Tribune. Dig Deeper The Bangladesh government has banned the export of Hilsa to India, ahead of Durga puja celebrations(REUTERS)

Self-proclaimed cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, an accused in the Nuh communal violence case currently out on bail, is running for office in next month's Haryana assembly elections as an independent candidate. Bajrangi, whose real name is Rajkumar Panchal, filed his nomination on Monday for the Faridabad NIT assembly segment, previously won by Congress's Neeraj Sharma in 2019. Vikram Singh, the District Election Officer, confirmed Bajrangi's nomination, according to India Today. This move comes amid recent incidents of cow-related vigilantism in Haryana, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Indefinite curfew imposed in Imphal amid protests, escalation in ethnic violence Dig Deeper

Apple iPhones to get iOS 18 next week: Full list of supported devices Dig Deeper

India News

'Narendra Modi is psychologically trapped': Rahul Gandhi in US Dig Deeper

Kolkata rape-murder: Supreme Court gives 5pm deadline, ‘disheartened’ doctors react | 10 updates Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Georgia school shooting: Student's mom says institution ‘failed’ them, ‘They could have prevented these deaths’ Dig Deeper

Who is Jessica Leeds? Trump airplane-assault accuser considering suing ‘sexual predator’, launches appeal to US voters Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav's recovery is progressing well, with no concerns about his availability for next month's three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. According to Hindustan Times, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) medical staff and Yadav are satisfied with his recovery. A BCCI source confirmed, "Surya's recovery is going well. He is almost 100 percent and he knows it." Yadav was initially set to play for India C in the Duleep Trophy but missed the match due to injury. He has since been under close observation at the NCA, ensuring his readiness for the upcoming series. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Microwaves are celebrated for their convenience in reheating and cooking food quickly without supervision. However, concerns about their impact on nutritional value persist. Nutritionist Shyla Cadogan, RD, recently explored these concerns. Microwaves use electromagnetic waves that are absorbed by food molecules, enabling faster cooking. Research shows that traditional cooking methods like stir-frying and boiling can alter nutrient composition. Additionally, cutting vegetables into small pieces can lead to nutrient loss, a phenomenon less pronounced with microwaving. Thus, while microwaves might slightly affect nutrients, their impact is comparable to or less than that of other cooking methods. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

Indian-origin teenager Agastya Goel won his second gold medal at the 36th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) held in Egypt. The high school programming contest, known for its difficulty, saw Goel achieving a score of 438.97 out of 600, securing the fourth overall rank. Kangyang Zhou of China topped the competition with a perfect score of 600. This year, 34 students received gold medals, including Kshitij Sodani from India, who ranked 21st. Goel, the son of Stanford professor Ashish Goel, continues to impress with his programming skills on the global stage. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you by evening.)