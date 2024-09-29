Afternoon briefing: BJP slams Mehbooba Mufti for Lebanon solidarity; Chandrayaan-3 lands in ancient crater, and more

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders criticized People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti for canceling her election campaign to express solidarity with the people of Lebanon and Gaza. Mufti announced her decision on X (formerly Twitter), stating she stood with the martyrs of Lebanon and Palestine during this time of grief. In response, Kavinder Gupta, her former deputy in the PDP-BJP coalition government, accused her of engaging in a “political stunt” and pointed out her silence during recent targeting of Hindus. The exchange highlights ongoing political tensions in Jammu and Kashmir amid sensitive regional issues. Dig Deeper PDP President Mehbooba Mufti was criticised for speaking out for Lebanon but not violence against Hindus by the BJP (PTI Photo)(PTI)

India's Chandrayaan-3 has successfully landed in a 3.85-billion-year-old crater on the Moon, marking a significant achievement for the mission. Scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad noted that the crater, formed during the Nectarian period, is one of the oldest on the Moon's surface. S. Vijayan, an associate professor in the Planetary Sciences Division, highlighted that the Pragyan rover has reached an area previously unexplored by other missions. This landing represents a major step forward in lunar research and exploration, contributing valuable insights into the Moon's geological history. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

'One in a million': Chinese woman with two uteruses gives birth to twins from separate wombs Dig Deeper

‘Just CM’s son…': BJP questions Udhayanidhi Stalin's ‘merit’ after elevation as Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Dig Deeper

India News

Nagpur: IT giant's employee dies of cardiac arrest in office washroom Dig Deeper

S Jaishankar’s UNGA speech hits Pakistan's double-game against India Dig Deeper

Global Matters

How Hezbollah's 'limited war' calculation failed spectacularly as Israel went for the knockout Dig Deeper

How Israel wiped out Hezbollah chiefs one-by-one to create leadership vacuum Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Veteran actress Rekha mesmerized the audience at IIFA 2024 with a captivating performance, exuding elegance in a stunning Anarkali dress. Dancing for over 20 minutes alongside a group of dancers, she brought a unique energy to the event, proving that age is just a number. The official IIFA Instagram page shared highlights of her performance, taking fans on a nostalgic journey through her cinematic history. Rekha danced to iconic songs, including "Piya Tose Naina Lage Re" from Guide and "Mohe Panghat Pe" from Mughal-e-Azam, among others. IIFA described the moment as the night lighting up with her timeless charm. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Team India captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20I cricket following a historic World Cup victory in June. This win was significant as it marked India’s first ICC title since 2013, when MS Dhoni's team won the Champions Trophy, and only the second time India clinched the T20 World Cup since its inaugural edition in 2007. The triumph was particularly poignant for Rohit and his team, as they had faced a heartbreaking defeat in the ODI World Cup final at home just months earlier, making their T20 success even more rewarding. Rohit's leadership has left a lasting impact on Indian cricket. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Rani Mukerji graced the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, winning the Best Actress Award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. She donned a grey satin Sabyasachi saree paired with a matching blouse, complemented by a retro-inspired hairstyle that garnered mixed reactions from fans. Internet sensation Diet Sabya shared a video of Rani's appearance, featuring comments from followers who described her look as "headmistress core." While some praised her elegance, others criticized the hairstyle, saying it made her appear older. One user remarked, "She always looks elegant, but this doesn't work," reflecting the divided opinions on her look. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

A chaotic brawl erupted on a busy road in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, as two groups clashed over a vehicle driving on the wrong side. Video footage shared on X captures the scene, with a dozen men throwing punches and slaps while one man wielded a plank of wood, chasing another to strike him. The street became a battleground as men struggled to push each other to the ground amidst a backdrop of parked cars, which obstructed the altercation. Bystanders watched in shock as the fight escalated, illustrating the volatile situation stemming from a seemingly trivial traffic dispute. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening)