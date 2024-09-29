Rekha mesmerizes fans at 69 as she dances for 20 minutes at IIFA 2024: How can she make those moves at that age

Veteran actor Rekha made the IIFA 2024 night even more memorable as she left the audience amazed with her graceful performance, bringing a special energy to the event. The actor, who once again proved that age is just a number, wore a beautiful Anarkali dress and looked as elegant as ever as she performed alongside a group of dancers for over 20 minutes. (Also Read | Internet calls Shah Rukh Khan 'a true gentleman' as he helps Rani Mukerji with her saree on IIFA 2024 stage. Watch) Rekha danced at the IIFA 2024 event after six years.

Rekha dances for 20 minutes at IIFA event

The official Instagram page of IIFA shared glimpses from her performance, taking fans on a nostalgic journey to her golden days in cinema. Sharing the post, IIFA wrote, “The night lights up as the iconic and ever-glowing Rekha gives a stunning performance on the stage of the NEXA IIFA Awards 2024.”

In a video, Rekha was seen dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's song Piya Tose Naina Lage Re from the 1965 film Guide. She also grooved to Mohe Panghat Pe from 1960 film Mughal-e-Azam, Lag Jaa Gale from the 1964 film Woh Kaun Thi and Pardesiya Yeh Sach Hai Piya from 1979 film Mr Natwarlal.

Reddit reacts to Rekha's performance

Taking to Reddit a person shared a video of Rekha with the caption, "Rekha performing at IIFA." A fan said, "So graceful! The ultimate diva. Unmatched… even at this age." "Have to say, I miss these types of songs, dance, elegance, etc. Mainstream Bollywood was once this," read a comment. "At this age - she’s an ethereal beauty still!!!" wrote a person. "This woman is 70. Oh god, how can she make those moves at that age," commented another fan. Rekha returned to the IIFA stage after over five years.

About IIFA

The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair held in Abu Dhabi. Bollywood's biggest celebrities graced the event, including icons like Hema Malini, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

One of the major highlights of the night was Shah Rukh Khan, who not only hosted the event but also entertained the audience with his signature charm. Joining him on stage were Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar, and together, they gave an electrifying performance on Shah Rukh's hit song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.