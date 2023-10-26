Afternoon briefing: Canada on India restoring visa services; MP minister on Hema Malini, and all the latest news

Canada on Thursday welcomed New Delhi's decision to resume some visa-related services saying the move was a “good sign after an anxious time” for Canadians. Immigration minister Marc Miller, while welcoming the decision, said the suspension of visa services "should never have happened". Dig deeper

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, walks past Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Raj Ghat, Mahatma Gandhi’s cremation site, during the G20 Summit on Sept. 10 (AP file photo.)

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra courted controversy as the video of his speech in which he counted 'making Hema Malini' dance as a work for his constituency went viral. As Narottam Mishra counted the development works that he did for Datia, he said not only cultural programmes were organised in Datia, but he 'made Hema Malini dance'. Dig deeper

The Latest News

What's the need to invite PM Modi: Opposition leaders on Ram Temple inauguration. Dig deeper

Centre flags airlines' unfair trade practice, says ‘every seat can’t be paid'. Dig deeper

India News

Court allows former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor's wife to travel abroad. Dig deeper

Winds neutralise impact of effigy burning, air still ‘poor’ in Delhi. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Maine shooting: All about the AR-15 rifle that was worn by Republicans as a symbol of right to bear arms. Dig deeper

Israeli troops launch brief ground incursion into Gaza to ‘prepare battlefield’. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Pakistan faced a shock defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup group stage earlier this week, leading them to the brink of elimination in the tournament. With two wins in five matches and a negative Net Run Rate (NRR), Babar Azam's men now face a herculean task of making a comeback – more importantly, two of their next oppositions, South Africa and New Zealand, are sitting comfortably in top-4 and have been performing strongly so far.. Dig deeper

Entertainment focus

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh calls herself blessed for her last release Dhak Dhak. With the Tarun Dudeja film, she ticked off her dream to ride a motorcycle as the film revolves around four women who take on a bike journey to Khardung La. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Fatima revisits her memories from the making of the film. Dig deeper

Health and lifestyle

Windows largely dictate the look of a home; however, they also need to be functional and meet your needs. They are not just responsible for letting sunlight and air into your home; they are also crucial in maintaining the room's temperature and keeping the house fresh. Windows are an integral part of our home; not only do they help us with ventilation and natural light, but they are often a part of our moments of solitude. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.)

