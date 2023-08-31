Afternoon Briefing: Xi's presence at G20 Summit uncertain, fake Supreme Court website; and all the latest news

Chinese President Xi Jinping's attendance at India's G20 Summit next month remains uncertain amid ongoing tensions between the two nations due to a prolonged military standoff. With over 50,000 troops from both sides deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for more than three years, there's no official confirmation from China regarding Xi's participation. Unnamed sources suggest another Chinese leader may represent the nation, possibly Premier Li Qiang, as reported by Reuters. The recent interaction between Xi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Brics Summit resulted in conflicting interpretations, adding to the uncertainty surrounding Xi's presence. Dig Deeper. There's no official confirmation from China regarding Xi's participation. (Reuters/File)

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has issued a stern warning about a fake website operated by cybercriminals for phishing attacks. This comes as the Supreme Court of India alerted the public about cybercriminals soliciting personal and confidential information through this deceptive URL. In a circular, the court's registrar strongly advised against sharing any such information on the phishing website. It was emphasized that the Supreme Court would never request personal or financial data through this method and urged individuals to verify URL authenticity before clicking. Phishing attacks aim to deceive individuals into disclosing sensitive information, often leading to unauthorized access, financial fraud, or identity theft. Victims of this phishing attack were advised to change their online account passwords and promptly report unauthorized access to their banks and credit card companies. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Adani Group refutes allegations of hidden foreign investors; deems them recycled and malicious. Dig Deeper

Onam liquor sales in Kerala surge to ₹665 crore, a ₹41 crore increase from last year. Dig Deeper

India News

Akali Dal joining INDIA alliance uncertain as president Badal stresses importance of choosing alliance that benefits Punjab. Dig Deeper

Delhi police detain two individuals in Punjab over pro-Khalistan graffiti on at least five Metro stations. Dig Deeper

Aditya-L1 Mission: A journey to study the Sun's secrets, says ISRO scientist. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

52 people killed in fire in a multi-story building in South Africa's Johannesburg. Dig Deeper

Hurricane Idalia lashes Georgia, Carolinas after slamming Florida. Dig Deeper

Cancer Treatment: England to rollout world-first seven-minute jab. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Pakistan's top-ranked ODI batter, Babar Azam, stole the spotlight in the Asia Cup 2023 opener against Nepal, securing his place in history. As the tournament returned to Pakistan after 15 years, Babar's unbeaten century guided his team to a commanding total of 342/6. Notably, his century marked his 19th in ODIs, making him the fastest to reach this milestone in 102 innings, surpassing Hashim Amla's record. Babar finished at 151*, the highest score by a captain in Asia Cup history. He formed a record-breaking 214-run partnership with Iftikhar Ahmed. India's Ravichandran Ashwin, Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra, and Deep Dasgupta lauded Babar's exceptional performance. Nepal faced a crushing 238-run loss in the chase, bowled out for 104. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film, "Jawan," unveiled its trailer just days ahead of its release. The trailer offers an exciting glimpse into this action-packed movie, marking Shah Rukh's first collaboration with Nayanthara and directed by Atlee Kumar. Shah Rukh portrays a former soldier who leads a team of six women in daring heists across the country, with Nayanthara as the police officer assigned to the case. The trailer also hints at a past romance between Shah Rukh and Nayanthara. Deepika Padukone makes a fierce cameo, challenging Shah Rukh in a wrestling match. The star-studded film releases in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7, 2023, promising a massive opening. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Addressing smelly armpits naturally is vital for confidence and comfort. Contrary to popular belief, body odor isn't solely due to sweat; bacteria in moist areas play a role. Ruchita Acharya, founder of Glow & Green, offers tips for fresher underarms. First, prioritize personal hygiene with regular showers, antibacterial soap, and weekly exfoliation. Choose loose, breathable clothing and maintain shaved underarms. Watch your diet, avoiding sulfur-rich foods like onions and garlic. Consider natural remedies like tea tree oil, known for its antibacterial properties, or neem juice to inhibit odor-causing bacteria. These strategies can help you combat smelly armpits effectively. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

