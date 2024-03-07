Afternoon briefing: Contempt plea against SBI for defying SC order; Indian Navy turns saviour against Houthi attack

A day after the deadline for the State Bank of India (SBI) to submit details of electoral bonds (EBs) purchased since April 12, 2019, to the Election Commission of India (ECI) ended, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) approached the Supreme Court on Thursday demanding contempt action against the public sector bank for defying the court’s directive. ADR, a non-profit organisation which is the lead petitioner in the judgment striking down the Centre’s 2018 EB scheme, mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud seeking a hearing on March 11 when the SBI’s application for extension of time till June 30 is likely to be taken up. Dig Deeper A day after the deadline for the State Bank of India (SBI) to submit details of electoral bonds (EBs) purchased since April 12, 2019, to the Election Commission of India (ECI) ended, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) approached the Supreme Court on Thursday demanding contempt action(File photo)

The Indian Navy warship, INS Kolkata, rescued 21 crew members, including one Indian national, after Barbados-flagged Liberian-owned bulk carrier True Confidence was reportedly hit by a missile in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, the Navy said on Thursday. The US military's Central Command earlier said at least three crew members were killed and many survivors were forced to abandon the vessel after a missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels on the commercial ship. Dig Deeper

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Ravichandran Ashwin fought hard to hold back his tears. Unlike the ball from his hand or the words from his mouth, he was not ready to let his emotions flow. His eyes and the shy smile throughout, however, narrated the entire story. His wife Prithi had a similar expression. Ashwin's two daughters, too young to understand the enormity of the occasion, were giggling, doing their best to stand still as India head coach Rahul Dravid delivered an emotional speech, summing up Ashwin's journey. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

The Oppenheimer juggernaut has ensured that some of the Oscar races are pretty much sewn up, and Director is one of those. Nolan’s masterpiece has steamrolled through all of the precursor awards and Sunday night is now just a formality. The movies nominated this year all speak to the very nature of being human, exploring the different ways in which innocence and cruelty can manifest in every human interaction. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Workplace anxiety can affect anyone but is more common in women than men as they often have to juggle between work and home responsibilities. Especially when they have heavier workload than they can handle within the timeframe of their duty hours, an unreasonable manager, or long working hours, it is normal for workplace anxiety to creep in and start affecting their mental health. Sometimes workplace anxiety can also stem from an unfair treatment at work where on the basis of gender or stereotypes, women may be undermined, not given responsibilities they are capable of or subjected to aggressive behaviour. All these factors can greatly impact one's self esteem and mental health which can manifest as workplace anxiety. Dig Deeper