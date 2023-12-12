Afternoon briefing: ECI revokes Telangana DGP's suspension; Indian girl storms COP28 stage, all latest news

The election commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday revoked the suspension of director general of police (DGP) Anjani Kumar, who was suspended by the commission over the violation of the model mode of conduct by meeting Congress leader (now chief minister) Revanth Reddy on December 3, when the counting votes for the assembly poll were underway. Dig deeper

Anjani Kumar along with state police nodal officer Sanjay Jain and nodal (expenditure) officer Mahesh Bhagwat had met Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad with a bouquet.

Licypriya Kangujam, a 12-year-old climate justice activist from India, rushed onto the stage at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai on Monday, holding a sign above her head that read: “End fossil fuels. Save our planet and our future.” Kangujam was later escorted away as the audience clapped, news agency Reuters reported. Dig deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

The Madras High Court has slammed actor Mansoor Ali Khan for seeking ₹1 crore each in compensation from Trisha, Chiranjeevi and Khushbu Sundar. The actor alleged that the trio had made defamatory statements against him in public without verifying his statement on Trisha. The plea came up for hearing on Monday and the actor was pulled up. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Lighting has often been an unsung hero in transforming spaces, enhancing moods and elevating the aesthetics of the home but the advent of smart lighting solutions has taken this to a whole new level, offering a domain of possibilities that go beyond mere illumination. To elaborate on this further, we got experts from the design industry to share inspiring ideas to harness the power of smart lighting in homes, transforming it into a dynamic and versatile environment that harmonises aesthetics, functionality and energy efficiency. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

