Watch | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy visits former CM, BRS supremo Chandrashekar Rao at hospital

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday met with former CM and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrasekar Rao who was admitted to hospital following a fall recently. In a video posted by news agency ANI, Reddy, wearing a mask, is seen speaking to Rao as the latter also tries interacting with him. Reddy is accompanied by a few men. One can also see the doctor standing beside Rao as Reddy speaks to him. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets BRS supremo and former CM KCR at the hospital.(X/Revanth Reddy)

After interacting with Rao for a few moments the CM left the premises.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Taking to X Revanth Reddy wrote, “Visited former chief minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, who was on rest, and inquired about his well-being.” Reddy also shared a picture of him along with the BRS supremo.

Former chief minister Chandrashekar Rao was admitted to the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad after he fell in his farmhouse in Erravalli. Rao's son and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao said KCR suffered a fracture following the fall. Chandrashekar Rao also underwent hip replacement surgery after his admission to the hospital.

"Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao Garu had a slip and fall in his bathroom at his Residence and was subsequently brought to Yashoda Hospital for further care. On evaluation, including CT scans he was found to have left hip fracture. He would require left hip replacement for the same and the usual course of recovery for such cases is expected to be six to eight weeks," the hospital said in a statement earlier.

READ | Former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall

On the direction of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy earlier, the Secretary of Health, Medical and Family Welfare Dept in Telangana visited Yashoda Hospital to inquire about the health of former CM K Chandrashekar Rao. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also prayed for his recovery while his daughter and BRS leader K Kavitha poured in well wishes for the BRS leader.

"Distressed to know that former Telangana CM KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"BRS supremo KCR Garu sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in the hospital. With the support and well wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon. Grateful for all the love," BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha wrote.

(With inputs from agencies)