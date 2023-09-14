Afternoon briefing: Ex-cop father pays respect to martyred DSP; Who was Jaahnavi Kandula; and all the latest news

Ex-cop father pays respect to son DSP Humayun Bhat, martyred in J&K ops

The video of Ghulam Hasaan Bhat, retired DIG of J&K Police, laying a wreath on the body of his son DSP Humayun Bhat martyred in the Anantnag operations on Wednesday went viral as social media users moved to tears witnessing the poise of a heartbroken father, accompanied by a cop, placing the wreath on the mortal remains of Humayun Bhat. Humayun Bhat was one of the three Army personnel killed during the Anantnag operations on Wednesday. Apart from Bhat, Colonel Manpreet Singh, the Commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonach, were killed during the operations. Bhat dies die to heavy blood loss, officials said. Bhat was the father of a two-month-old daughter, who was present at the last rites of her father on Wednesday evening. Dig deeper

Who was Jaahnavi Kandula? How did she die in Seattle accident?

A video of the US police officer joking and laughing over the death of the Indian-origin student - Jaahnavi Kandula - in an accident in Seattle has taken the internet by storm, followed by a massive outrage. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco has also demanded a probe into the incident amid the uproar. Jaahnavi Kandula who hailed from Andhra Pradesh was pursuing a master’s degree from the Northeastern University campus in South Lake Union. She went to the US from Bengaluru on a student exchange program in 2021 and was due to graduate this December. Dig deeper

The Latest News

‘Ghamandiya alliance wants to destroy Sanatana Dharma’: PM Modi's fresh dig at INDIA bloc. Dig deeper

Union cabinet approves Ujjwala Yojana 3.0 at ₹1,650 crore. Dig deeper

Return property papers within 30 days of loan repayment: RBI to banks. Dig deeper

India News

ICCR to organise ‘Vaishali Festival of Democracy’ at Bihar’s Nalanda University. Dig deeper

Global matters

Over 6,000 dead, 30,000 displaced after devastating floods wreak havoc in Libya. Dig deeper

Day after ‘weak intellect’ remark, Ukraine issues clarification. Dig deeper

New research reveals how a common sleep habit raises diabetes risk by 19%, ‘night owls’ at higher risk. Dig deeper

Sports goings

Ageing like fine wine, superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been spearheading the formidable batting order of Team India for more than a decade. While Kohli continues to be the poster boy, Rohit is India's all-format captain. The iconic cricketers will lead India's batting charge of the Men In Blue at the ICC World Cup 2023. Kohli, who will be 35 in October, became the fastest batter to complete 13,000 runs in the One Day International (ODI) cricket on Monday. A day after Kohli smashed multiple records in the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023, skipper Rohit unlocked multiple milestones in the match against Sri Lanka. The successor of the former Indian skipper, Rohit is the second-fastest batter to accumulate 10,000 runs in the 50-over format. While many believe that Rohit is embracing the twilight phase of his career, the 36-year-old is not showing any signs of slowing down. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and health

Intravenous (IV) drips have gained significant popularity in recent years, not only for medical purposes but also as a wellness trend where according to skincare experts, while IV drips are primarily associated with hydration and nutrient delivery, it is essential to consider their potential impact on the skin from a dermatologist's standpoint. Achieving optimal wellness means providing your body with all the essential vitamins and nutrients as our body works hard to keep us feeling our best yet sometimes it may need a little extra help in this busy lifestyle era. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.)

