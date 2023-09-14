‘…Because of their age’: Root on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, asks opponents not to ‘write off’ India legends

Ageing like fine wine, superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been spearheading the formidable batting order of Team India for more than a decade. While Kohli continues to be the poster boy, Rohit is India's all-format captain. The iconic cricketers will lead India's batting charge of the Men In Blue at the ICC World Cup 2023. Kohli, who will be 35 in October, became the fastest batter to complete 13,000 runs in the One Day International (ODI) cricket on Monday. India's skipper Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-century during the Super Fours match against Sri Lanka (ANI )

A day after Kohli smashed multiple records in the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023, skipper Rohit unlocked multiple milestones in the match against Sri Lanka. The successor of the former Indian skipper, Rohit is the second-fastest batter to accumulate 10,000 runs in the 50-over format. While many believe that Rohit is embracing the twilight phase of his career, the 36-year-old is not showing any signs of slowing down.

'Very dangerous just to write off Rohit and Kohli'

Will the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup is going to be Rohit's final showpiece event? Will Team India witness a changing of guards in white-ball cricket after the ODI World Cup? Former England skipper Joe Root feels age is just a number and it will be dangerous to write off players like Rohit and Kohli. "I think it's very dangerous just to write off players like Virat and Rohit because of their age. Look at how long Chris Gayle, for example, played T20 cricket. Some of the best players in the world have gone longer, especially in T20 cricket, and have been wonderful with their performances. As long as you're fit, you go on and play," Root told the Times of India.

Kohli and Rohit have powered India to the final of the Asia Cup 2023. Rohit's Team India will either meet defending champions Sri Lanka or Pakistan in the summit clash of the continental tournament. Lauding legendary fast bowler James Anderson, Root said that the veteran pacer is still leading the pace attack of Ben Stokes' England even though his above 40.

'Anderson is a perfect example'

"Jimmy Anderson is a perfect example you look at. He is over 40, he's still performing exceptionally well. We're very fortunate that we've not lost out on that because we think he's too old. He's still playing and he's still leading our attack. And we're using all that experience and skill to our advantage. We're seeing him as a talent and ability and a wonderful player on his own," added Root, who has played 135 Tests and 161 ODIs for England.

