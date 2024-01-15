Afternoon briefing: IndiGo passenger's new video goes viral; Mayawati's BSP to fight Lok Sabha polls alone, other news
Hours after a video of a passenger, identified as Sahil Katariya, hitting an IndiGo pilot when he was announcing a delay in takeoff at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport went viral, another clip of the passenger apologising apparently to the pilot with folded hands is doing the rounds on social media. In the new video, the passenger can be seen saying "sorry sir" to the person who is recording it, while being taken away by the authorities on the tarmac. To this, the person shooting the video can be heard saying: “No, no sorry”. Katariya has been detained after IndiGo filed a complaint against him. Dig deeper
More on IndiGo passenger hitting pilot: Video: IndiGo passenger assaults pilot on Delhi-Goa flight over delay; detained
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday announced that her party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election alone, claiming that the party's experiences with alliances have never been beneficial. Addressing a press conference in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, she said, “We suffer more losses from alliances. For this reason, most of the parties in the country want to form an alliance with the BSP." Mayawati, however, did not rule out a post-poll alliance. “An alliance can be considered after the elections. If possible, the BSP can extend its support after the elections,” she said. Dig deeper
India News
Amid Maldives row, ‘don't shoot movies' appeal by cine workers' body to filmmakers
‘Invitees should definitely visit’: Uddhav's Sena on Ram temple event in Ayodhya
Latest News
Sensex crosses 73,000 points: How IT giants Wipro, TCS, Infosys are driving up Indian stock market today
Man plugs kettle in train's mobile charging point to boil water. This happened next
Global Matters
Ex-Israeli security head argues for Palestinian state, proposes intifada leader Marwan Barghouti's release
Four people dead, one critically injured after hot air balloon crashes in Arizona desert
Entertainment Focus
The eagerly-awaited trailer of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor starrer film ‘Fighter’ was unveiled on Monday. The trailer features intense aerial action sequences, as expected. Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika), and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor) along with their elite Indian Air Force (IAF) unit give it their all for the nation in the first proper glimpse at the aerial action film. Dig deeper
Lifestyle
Clove or 'laung' is a warming spice that is often used in culinary preparations in India to improve its digestibility and add a distinct flavour to it. Made with fried flower buds of the evergreen tree Syzygium aromaticum, cloves have amazing antiseptic, antiviral, and antimicrobial properties which means they not only help boost immunity but also deal with seasonal infections. Drinking clove tea is an effective way to nourish your body with this immune-boosting spice. If you are a tea person, you can have this warm beverage 1-2 times a day post meals, before going to bed or mid-morning. Dig deeper
Sports Goings
The Virat Kohli who scored 50 off 40 balls against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal and the one that turned up last night at the Holkar Stadium were two different batters. Terms such as accumulator and anchor, which have weighed him down in the past, no longer exist in Kohli's dictionary. Look at what he did to Mujeeb-ur-Rahman on Sunday night. An inside-out chip followed by a slog sweep. He scored 18 runs off seven balls at a strike rate of over 250. Dig deeper
