Afternoon Briefing: Internet curb in Haryana's Nuh, Sisodia's bail plea hearing on Oct 4; all the latest news

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Haryana's Nuh district from Friday 10am to Saturday 11.59pm due to concerns of potential tension. Section 144 has been imposed in Nuh, urging residents to conduct Friday prayers at home. The move follows the arrest of Congress MLA Mamman Khan for his alleged involvement in the Nuh violence on July 31. The suspension aims to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumors on social media platforms and curb the mobilization of groups that may disrupt public peace and damage property. Basic services like SMS, mobile recharge, banking, and broadband are exempted from the suspension. Dig deeper

Police personnel deployed outside a court where arrested Congress MLA Mamman Khan will be produced in connection with the Nuh violence case, in Nuh district, Friday, Sept. 15.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More news on Nuh unrest Congress MLA Mamman Khan named in Nuh violence FIR: Haryana govt to High Court

Bhiwani killings: Monu Manesar sent to 15-day judicial custody

The Supreme Court has postponed the bail plea hearing for former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to October 4, following a joint request by lawyers representing both sides. Sisodia is under investigation for alleged money laundering related to Delhi's excise policy. His lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, requested urgent consideration due to his wife's serious health condition. Sisodia is seeking interim bail and regular bail in separate cases related to alleged discrepancies in the Delhi excise policy investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. Additionally, Singhvi plans to document the timing of news reports about the case. Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More news on Manish Sisodia Delhi excise policy scam: CBI summons 10 Punjab officials

Delhi court allows Manish Sisodia to open new bank account

The Latest News

Massive crowd gathers at martyred Major Aashish Dhonchak's Panipat village to pay last respects Dig deeper

No Cheetah died due to radio collars, next batch at two sites, says Project head Dig deeper

India News

Kokernag operation continue for 3rd day against Pakistan-LeT jihadists Dig deeper

In Patna, Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma says 2024 Lok Sabha election fight for civilization, Sanatan Dig deeper

World Matters

The impact of Hunter Biden's legal troubles on the President Joe Biden Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaahnavi Kandula to be awarded degree posthumously, announces Seattle university Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match in Colombo had several remarkable elements. Despite the threat of rain, the game continued after two reductions in overs. Sri Lanka initially appeared to dominate, but Pakistan made a late comeback with the ball. The match reached a thrilling conclusion when Charith Asalank secured victory for Sri Lanka with two runs needed off the last ball. What made this match truly special was the final scorecard – Pakistan scored 252/7 in 42 overs, and Sri Lanka managed 252/8 in the same number of overs. While it might seem like a tie, technically, Sri Lanka won due to a unique rule. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, contestant Shubham Gangrade narrowly missed becoming a crorepati. After an impressive performance, he faced the ₹1 crore question about the aircraft that dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima in 1945. Unable to answer correctly, Shubham decided to quit the show and took home ₹50 lakh. The correct answer was 'the pilot’s mother,' Enola Gray. This comes after the show recently crowned its first crorepati of the season, Jaskaran from Punjab, who opted to leave with ₹1 crore rather than risk the ₹7 crore jackpot question. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Migraines, characterized by intense recurring headaches, lack a permanent cure, but can be managed through various treatments and lifestyle changes. Shreedha Singh, CEO of The Ayurveda Company, recommends a holistic approach to address migraines. She suggests medications, stress management, identifying triggers, and adopting a healthy lifestyle. Ayurveda offers remedies like ashwagandha for stress, butterbur for reducing frequency, feverfew for pain relief, and white willow for inflammation. These ingredients can be tailored to an individual's dosha (constitution) for personalized treatment. Consulting an Ayurvedic practitioner is crucial for an effective plan to relieve symptoms and prevent future occurrences. Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.