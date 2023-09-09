Delhi excise policy scam: CBI summons 10 Punjab officials

Though Punjab has withdrawn the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probing any case in the state, the Central agency has summoned 10 officials of Punjab excise and taxation department on Monday to record their statements in the case in which Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is the main accused. Though Punjab has withdrawn the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probing any case in the state, the Central agency has summoned 10 officials of Punjab excise and taxation department on Monday to record their statements in the case in which Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is the main accused. (ANI)

In the summons issued by Rajiv Kumar, additional SP, CBI, Delhi, 10 Punjab officials have been told to appear before the agency in the Capital on Monday and Tuesday to record their statements. The summons, issued under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, was sent through the head office of Punjab excise and taxation department.

A top official has confirmed the development to Hindustan Times.

The Enforcement Directorate has already quizzed three Punjab officials, including financial commissioner excise and taxation KAP Sinha, in the Delhi excise scam.

The CBI action came after Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal had claimed in the Parliament on August 3 that the Punjab excise policy was similar to the one being probed in Delhi, and was framed to benefit a few companies and pass back money to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

During the debate in the Parliament, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP had asked Union home minister Amit Shah to investigate into the alleged liquor scam in Punjab, claiming that it has caused loss worth “hundreds of crores” to the state exchequer. She had submitted a representation in this regard after being told by the home minister.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has also sent a representation to the Union ministry, demanding probe into the Punjab excise policy. Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa had also sent letter to Punjab governor and Union government in this regard.

The allegation against Sisodia and others was that while the Delhi excise policy was still at the stage of formulation or drafting, a criminal conspiracy was hatched wherein, some loopholes and lacunae were intentionally left or created in the policy, that were meant to be utilised or exploited later on and huge amount of money was paid as advance kickbacks or bribe to the politicians and other public servants involved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON